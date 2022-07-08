ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

OC Justin Outten Teases 'Creative' Next Phase of Broncos' Offense

By Keith Cummings
MileHighHuddle
MileHighHuddle
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FMFtk_0gZ7PjQc00

Broncos Country is in for a treat this summer when training camp opens.

Summer used to be marked by the sound of a bat striking a ball ringing out in ballparks all across the country. But now that the NFL is a year-round affair, that old ritual has diminished because football fans can keep abreast of the offseason action more than ever before.

Following the NFL news cycle is now America's past-time.

In order to keep fans clicking in the offseason, the social media accounts of NFL teams understandably showcase long rainbow passes to wide-open receivers. While such highlights gather the most clicks and views, football purists are well aware that the action will condense massively when the pads go on.

New Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Outten concurs, admitting that the extra aggression the team showed in the passing game this past spring really boils down to the fact they could experiment in the early going.

“No doubt. We try to be aggressive as heck down here,” Outten conceded. “There is a lot of throwing the ball down the field, just to see the landmark of the receivers and just to see the timing of the quarterback. We encourage those tight-window throws. The experimentation with this offense throughout these OTAs and this minicamp has been something that we have been looking forward to.”

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Throwing some stuff against the wall and seeing if it sticks only becomes viable if you have the luxury of an elite quarterback like Russell Wilson pulling the trigger. Wilson's presence has allowed Outten to test out just how fast his Ferrari can go when it gets to open the throttle up on an open stretch of freeway.

Outten is confident that when the situation demands that Wilson flicks the switch, he'll be able to do just that.

“Once the installations are done, you can start to settle down a little bit and be creative as far as the formations and motions and shifts,” Outten detailed. “Then with Russell, he’s a pro’s pro. You’ll give him some information and it will be a little bit outside of the box. He’ll look at you funny and he’ll see it work and then it comes to fruition. He’s a really good guy to work with.”

At the top of the Broncos' chain of command, first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett doesn’t seem like a novice thus far. His well-organized and structured practice sessions have been tailored to flow seamlessly into the more intense training camp throwdowns yet to come.

During the wilderness years that followed Peyton Manning’s retirement, the Broncos hurt badly for a quarterback who could handle all facets of offseason preparations. It could also be argued the Broncos lacked a well-organized head coach who could make such demands of his signal-caller, but thankfully for Broncos Country, those days have been consigned to the history books.

Follow Keith on Twitter @KeithC_NFL .

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook .

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson says he needs money

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is in the last year of his rookie contract. Jackson has been biding his time for a new deal. It appears he’s ready now for a bigger paycheck. Jackson posted a new photo of his thoughts on a new deal with the Ravens on...
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Former College Football DL Shot & Killed On July 4

A member of the Boise State Broncos family was tragically lost over the long holiday weekend. On Tuesday, Cowboys star pass rusher and Boise State alum DeMarcus Lawrence shared that former teammate Greg Grimes was shot and killed on July 4. He was 31. "We lost my brother Greg Grimes...
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Football
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
ClutchPoints

Nathan McKinnon to lose another Avalanche teammate in NHL Free Agency

The Colorado Avalanche have some tough decisions looming in the offseason. After winning the Stanley Cup, it was clear that the Avalanche weren’t going to be able to retain all of their talent. With Darcy Kuemper destined for free agency, the Avs have now made their decision on another one of its Cup winners. According […] The post Nathan McKinnon to lose another Avalanche teammate in NHL Free Agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Report: Former Texas A&M, NFL Running Back Dies At 59

According to a report from ProFootballTalk, former Houston Oilers running back Ira Valentine has passed away because of a heart attack. He was 59 years old. Valentine spent his college football career at Texas A&M. He played under head coach Jackie Sherrill. During his time with the Aggies, he had 486 yards and six total touchdowns.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Peyton Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Next step for Deshaun Watson starts this week

The Cleveland Browns got closure and clarity with one quarterback last week and are hoping they are close to getting the same with another this week or next. Browns training camp starts in just over two weeks. Last week, the team moved Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers after months of speculation. Cleveland will pay a majority of the contract while Mayfield gave up money to make the deal happen.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Teases#American Football#Otas
MileHighHuddle

Seahawks QB Drew Lock Laments how Broncos Misused TE Noah Fant

The Denver Broncos are in the process of shaking off the depredations of the past six seasons. With Russell Wilson now in the fold, some Broncos fans don't want to hear anything about Drew Lock, or Noah Fant, or Shelby Harris — all three of whom were dealt to the Seattle Seahawks, along with a grip of premium draft picks, in exchange for the nine-time Pro Bowler.
DENVER, CO
MileHighHuddle

Broncos Player Profile: Baron Browning #56 | Outside Linebacker

During the 2021 season, the Denver Broncos struggled from the linebacker position after starters Josey Jewell and Alexander Johnson went down with injuries. It was a messy situation, and opposing offenses consistently targeted Denver's linebackers with success. When Baron Browning was finally healthy and able to take the field, the...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
All Cardinal

The 10 remaining Pac-12 schools expected to stick together

With the college football world expecting the Pac-12 conference to fold after the departure of USC and UCLA, the remaining members of the conference seem to think otherwise. Despite rumors that the Big 12 and Big Ten were perhaps going to target and attempt to pick off some of the remaining Pac-12 schools, insider John Canzano was told otherwise. Canzano expressed his own confidence in the conference remaining together saying:
COLLEGE SPORTS
MileHighHuddle

MileHighHuddle

Denver, CO
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
775K+
Views
ABOUT

MileHighHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Denver Broncos

 https://www.si.com/nfl/broncos/.rss

Comments / 0

Community Policy