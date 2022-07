PITTSTON, LUZERNE CO. — The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s Never Forget roaming memorial, made its way to the Miller Keystone Blood Center in Pittston. The exhibit is open to the public and completely free to tour. The Miller Keystone Blood Center aim to collect 343 units of blood over the weekend, since 343 firefighters lost their lives on 9/11.

PITTSTON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO