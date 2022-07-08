ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Sumner Tunnel work resumes, busy Boston route closed this weekend

By Todd Kazakiewich
WCVB
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON — A reminder for anyone hitting the roads this weekend: The Sumner Tunnel in Boston will be closed as MassDOT resumes a massive renovation project. Work was suspended last weekend for the Fourth of July holiday. "We're going to be closing weekly, starting at 11 p.m. on...

www.wcvb.com

WCVB

Sumner Tunnel weekend closure creates bad traffic backups in Boston

BOSTON — Massachusetts Department of Transportation crews are back working in the Sumner Tunnel on weekends, which is causing traffic to be rerouted away from the tunnel and into the heart of East Boston, near Central Square. "Oh, what a great time to move to Eastie," Max Corman-Penzel said.
BOSTON, MA
