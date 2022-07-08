ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, KY

Lawrence woman faces potential life sentence for federal meth charge

By Ralph Davis
mountain-topmedia.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Lawrence County native faces the potential sentence of life in prison, after being indicted on a federal drug charge. Shelly Collins, 33, of Louisville but formerly from Louisa,...

mountain-topmedia.com

Comments / 9

Related
WVNS

Man sentenced to prison for participation in multi-state drug ring

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A Charleston man, Ricky Lee Taylor, who also goes by the alias “RT, 58 was sentenced to two years in prison, to be followed by one year of supervised release today for his main role in a drug trafficking organization that was responsible for distributing large amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and […]
wklw.com

Former Lawrence Co Woman Facing Years in Prison on Federal Meth Charge

A former Lawrence Co woman is facing several years in prison after she was indicted on a federal drug charge. Shelly Collins, 33, formally of Louisa, but now of Louisville, was arrested by Louisa Police on March 30, after an Officer responded to a stolen car complaint, found Collins in her car, along with 3 lbs. of meth, an ounce of heroin and 2 oz. of marijuana. Due to the large qunaity of meth, federal authorities obtained an indictment for possession with the intent to distribute. Because Collins has multiple past felony convictions, including one for drug trafficking, is facing an enhanced sentence of at least 15 years in prison, up to a maximum sentence of life in Prison. Collins remains lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center in Paintsville, where she has been held since her arrest in March.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WOWK 13 News

Man indicted on 20 counts for Floyd Co. officer-involved shooting

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — On Monday morning, a grand jury indicted the man involved in the Floyd County, Kentucky, shooting that killed three law enforcement officers and one K-9 officer. Lance Storz, 49, was originally supposed to be in district court Monday. However, the grand jury’s indictment means Storz will go directly to circuit […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

Hearing canceled after Storz indicted for deadly standoff

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. — The preliminary hearing for a man accused of murdering three police officers last month in Floyd County was canceled Monday, after a grand jury issued an indictment beforehand. Lance Storz, 49, of Allen, was scheduled to appear in court for the hearing at 1:30. Instead, the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Louisa, KY
County
Lawrence County, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Paintsville, KY
Lawrence County, KY
Crime & Safety
City
Pikeville, KY
City
Louisville, KY
The Associated Press

Kentucky man indicted in slaying of 3 police officers

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man charged with killing three officers in an ambush while police were serving a protective order has been indicted on 20 charges. Lance Storz, 49, was indicted by a grand jury Monday on three counts of murder of a police officer and six counts of attempted murder of an officer, according to media reports. Storz opened fire on a group of officers on June 30 at his home in Floyd County, a rural hilly county in Appalachia, according to police.
PRESTONSBURG, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

No bond for Storz; arraignment set for Aug. 1

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. — The man accused of murdering three Floyd County law enforcement officers and a police dog will appear in court next month to enter a plea of either guilty or not guilty. Lance Storz, 49, of Allen, is accused of firing on officers as they approached his...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
WOWK 13 News

Sheetz stabbing suspect’s case sent to grand jury

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The case for a man accused of murder will be heading to a grand jury. A pretrial for Kahmal Dillahunty was held today, Monday, July 11, at the Cabell County Courthouse. He is accused in the fatal stabbing of 36-year-old Timothy Stratton at the Sheetz at the corner of 8th St. […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Marijuana
wdrb.com

2 Louisville teenagers indicted on murder charges in death of 15-, 16-year-olds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Grand Jury has indicted two Louisville teenagers with charges stemming from the fatal shootings of two other teens. Demaurion Moore and Mekhi Cable face a string charges after a 16-year-old was shot and killed in September and a 15-year-old was shot and killed in November.
WOWK 13 News

Driver arrested for DUI in ambulance crash with patient onboard

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A Kentucky man is facing charges after allegedly crashing an ambulance transporting a patient while driving under the influence. According to a criminal complaint from the Boyd County Circuit Clerk’s Office, Patrick Jarrell, 38, of Pikeville, Kentucky, told authorities he had swerved his ambulance to avoid hitting a deer and […]
BOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Ambulance driver arrested after rollover crash

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A medical transport early Saturday morning ended with the driver of an ambulance in handcuffs and in the back of a law enforcement cruiser. The Boyd County Sheriff’s Office says a NetCare ambulance rolled in a single-vehicle accident along U.S. 23 near the Lawrence County line around 2 a.m. Saturday.
BOYD COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wdrb.com

2 people reportedly shot at Green Meadows Cemetery, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were reportedly shot at Green Meadows Cemetery Monday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. When officers arrived at the cemetery on Shanks Lane just before 3 p.m., they did not find any victims. Shortly after, officers learned of a man who showed up to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Police in Floyd County searching for stolen truck

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Floyd County are searching for a truck that was stolen from a car dealership sometime last week. In a post on the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, deputies state they believe the 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 Express was stolen either late Wednesday or early Thursday from Affordable Automotive at Harold.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville police say man shot at Shawnee Park after shooting officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot by police after shooting an officer Sunday evening at Shawnee Park, Louisville Metro Police said. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police approached a man "known to have warrants" at the park in west Louisville around 8 p.m. There were basketball games taking place at the park.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy