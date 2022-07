Commanders WR Terry McLaurin says he’s excited to work with QB Carson Wentz and the future of the team. “I’m excited to get out with Carson Wentz,” McLaurin said, via CommandersWire.com. “I’m jumping on a flight after this to go throw with him and a few of the guys. So I’m really excited for the future, and I’m happy to be part of this, what we’re doing forward here in Washington.”

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO