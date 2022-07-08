ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
911 Dispatcher Who Didn't Send Ambulance To Home Charged In Woman's Death

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities in Pennsylvania have filed charges against a 911 dispatcher who refused to send an ambulance to the rural home of a woman, who died the next day. Kelly Titchenell called 911 to report that her mother needed medical attention. The dispatcher, identified as Leon Price, 50, began to question Titchenell...

Insider

A 911 dispatcher who refused to send an ambulance to a bleeding woman unless she agreed to go to a hospital has been charged with involuntary manslaughter

A 911 operator in Pennsylvania faces an involuntary manslaughter charge after denying a woman an ambulance. Kelly Titchenell called 911 in July 2020 on behalf of her mother who she said was "bleeding from the rectum." But Leon Price, the 911 dispatcher, refused to send an ambulance unless Kronk said...
