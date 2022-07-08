Why the ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Post-Credit Scene Has ‘Ted Lasso’ Fans Excited

Post-credit scenes in Marvel movies usually provide a good tease to fans for what to expect next. Sometimes they will include the introduction of a new character, possibly one that comic book fans would be excited for. The first post-credit scene in Thor: Love and Thunder certainly delivers a fantastic tease for comic book fans, but Ted Lasso fans also got a surprising treat as well. Spoilers ahead!

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ features two post-credit scenes

Chris Hemsworth | Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

As most Marvel movies do, Thor: Love and Thunder has two post-credit scenes: one that takes place in the middle of the credits while the second takes place at the end. While most people don’t sit through the credits, it’s always worth it for a movie within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The second post-credit scene sees Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) entering Valhalla after giving her life to battle Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) with Thor (Chris Hemsworth). When she arrives, she is greeted by Heimdall (Idris Elba) who thanks her for protecting his son. While it’s wonderful to see Elba cameo in this role, the moment that has everyone talking is the first post-credit scene which has both Marvel and Ted Lasso fans ecstatic.

A ‘Ted Lasso’ actor appears as Hercules in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

During his battle with Zeus (Russell Crowe), it appears that Thor killed him after sending his lightning bolt right through him. The first post-credit scene in Thor: Love and Thunder confirms Zeus is still alive, which makes sense considering he is an all-powerful god. Zeus is angered by Thor’s attack and wants vengeance. He commands his son, Hercules, to kill Thor, who is being played by Brett Goldstein.

Hercules is an important hero in the Marvel comic books and fans have been waiting for him to make his debut in the MCU. It’s great to see the character joining the vast world, but it may be even more exciting that Goldstein is playing him.

Goldstein plays Roy Kent on Ted Lasso and is a fan-favorite character for many. He won a Primetime Emmy for his performance as this character and is coming back to play him again in season 3. He’s a character with a tough exterior but is secretly a softie underneath. He is great casting for Hercules but he will have to tone down his cursing.

When will Brett Goldstein return as Hercules?

Based on the post-credit scene, it appears that Marvel is setting up an epic battle between Thor and Hercules in the next Thor movie. However, no one at Marvel has confirmed the existence of a fifth movie yet but one will most likely come since there is still more story to tell with Thor. So, it will most likely be a while before we see Brett Goldstein return as Hercules.

Meanwhile, Goldstein is returning as Roy Kent in Ted Lasso season 3. The next season does not have a release date, but the actor has hinted that it could be the final season. Hopefully, there will be more than just 3 seasons but the actor is going to be very busy with both this show and his new Marvel role.

Thor: Love and Thunder is now in theaters.