WWE's Vince McMahon paid $12 million in hush money to multiple women, report says

By Frank Pallotta
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former WWE chief executive Vince McMahon paid more than $12 million to four women to cover up "allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity," according to a Wall Street Journal...

wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Wrestler Corroborates Vince McMahon Rape Allegation

Back in 1992, former WWE CEO Vince McMahon was accused of rape by the first-ever female WWF/WWE referee, Rita Chatterton, and those accusations have resurfaced in the wake up the controversy currently surrounding McMahon and his company. Now, a former WWE wrestler has corroborated Chatterton’s story. In a new article by Abraham Riesman with New York Magazine’s Intelligencer, Leonard Inzitari (ring name Mario Mancini) backs up Chatterton’s claim that McMahon assaulted her.
WWE
PWMania

Report: Vince McMahon & Linda McMahon Married But Separated

Vince McMahon and Linda McMahon are still married … technically. Dave Meltzer noted on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that the two haven’t been together for quite a while, despite still being legally married. The recent article in The Wall Street Journal regarding McMahon being under...
RELATIONSHIPS
wrestlinginc.com

Mike Chioda Reveals Requests Vince McMahon Had For WWE Referees

Vince McMahon can be pretty particular concerning the presentation of WWE’s wrestling product, and former WWE referee Mike Chioda has revealed two pet peeves McMahon has with the men and women in black and white stripes. On the latest “Monday Mailbag with Mike Chioda,” Chioda and co-host Paul Bromwell discussed the idea of WWE referees sporting tattoos.
WWE
Vince Mcmahon
The Associated Press

Report: WWE boss McMahon's hush cash bill over $12 million

NEW YORK (AP) — The longtime World Wrestling Entertainment impresario Vince McMahon agreed to pay more than $12 million over the past 16 years to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity, the Wall Street Journal reports. The amount is significantly larger than what was previously known. Four women — all formerly affiliated with WWE — signed agreements with McMahon, 76, that bar them from discussing their relationships with him, the Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the deals and documents it reviewed. McMahon stepped down as CEO and chairman of WWE in mid-June during an an investigation into the alleged misconduct and the Journal reported at the time that he had agreed to pay $3 million to a former paralegal who said he sexually harassed her on the job.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married

Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
105.5 The Fan

Tupac Shakur Photos Go Viral After People Refuse to Believe They Weren’t Recently Taken

Tupac Shakur photos floating around social media have some people thinking the rapper may still be alive. On Sunday (June 19), Tupac Shakur's name started trending on Twitter. The explosion of tweets about the hip-hop icon presumably came after lots of photos were floating around the internet on the rapper's birthdate, June 16. Many people were in awe over the clarity of the pics. Some people even presumed the photos were never before seen. Others chalked it up to the rapper really being alive.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

AEW Wrestler out of the Company in Wake of Arrest

An All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star is not returning to the company. According to Fightful, Jake Atlas is not expected back in AEW after suffering an injury during his first week with the company. This also comes on the heels of Atlas being arrested for domestic violence in May. According...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Fan Called Police On Happy Corbin For Murdering Rey Mysterio

He got the point across. The Coronavirus changed the way the world worked for a long time but things are mainly back to normal. What matters most is that the health issues and worries have mostly gone away, but it is also nice to see some of our old ways of life coming back. That includes wrestling, with one wrestler now being able to tell a story about the pandemic days.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Todd Chrisley Loses Major Business Deal After Fraud Conviction

Amid his ongoing conviction, Beckett's Spirits has decided to part ways with Todd Chrisley after he and his wife were found guilty of fraud. The reality star faces up to 30 years in prison for the crime. He and his wife were convicted on 12 counts of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud, and conspiracy. Their initial indictment came in 2019. The couple plan to file for a retrial ahead of their sentencing in October. Tinley Beverage Company Inc noted in a press release it "has served notice and has terminated" its agreement with Chrisley, 53, Us Weekly reports. He was a brand ambassador for the company. The businessman has Beckett's Spirits listed in his Instagram bio.
CELEBRITIES
WWE
disneydining.com

FBI has reportedly Joined Amber Heard Investigation

The FBI is reportedly joining an investigation already underway against actress Amber Heard. Last month, the jury in the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard defamation trial delivered a crushing verdict: Johnny Depp had proven all three claims in his case against his ex-wife, while Heard, on the other hand, had only proven one of her claims.
CELEBRITIES
stillrealtous.com

WWE Star Pretty Much Done With The Company

Over the last few years fans have seen a number of WWE stars part ways with the company for various reasons, and it looks like another one is likely getting ready to leave. It was recently reported that Io Shirai’s contract with WWE is set to expire soon. It was also noted that she had not signed a new deal with WWE even though the company offered her a new contract.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Legend Agrees To New Deal With The Company

He’ll be around for a bit. Over the history of wrestling, very few stars are able to truly stand out above the rest. It takes something special to make it work that well but some wrestlers manage to make it work. There are different ways to pull this off and you know one of these major stars when you see one. Now you might get to see one of them a bit more often.
WWE
