An Arby’s fast-food restaurant is still a ‘go’ for Lamar. The city council authorized Mayor Kirk Crespin to sign an amendment to the purchase and sales agreement for the former WHO property at 1002 North Main Street. The amendment with RB Colorado LLC, extends the review period to August 12 and includes a thirty-day extended option if needed. Crespin, during the July 11th council meeting, explained there had been some delays in meeting some property evaluation deadlines. The Seller agrees to pay all costs and expenses for the Phase II environmental assessment.

LAMAR, CO ・ 8 HOURS AGO