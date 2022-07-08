Wiha Tools paving the way for new facility

A longtime Monticello tool maker is planning to build a new manufacturing facility of the north side of Monticello.

Wiha Tools is planning to relocate to a 12.87-acre site on Seventh Street E., east of 406 E. Seventh Street, a building that houses CareerForce, Minnesota Jobs and Training and the Turning Points alternative learning center.

The City of Monticello on June 27 authorized a Minnesota Investment Fund grant application to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).

The grant is in the amount of $220,000.

If approved, the $220,000 would be awarded to the City of Monticello, said Jim Thares, economic development manager for the City of Monticello.

The grant funds would then be used to support Wiha Tools by filling a financing gap in the proposed construction of the new 78,000 square-foot facility, Thares told members of the city council.

The project will add 41 new jobs to the existing 61-employee workforce, Thares said.

“Longer term, I think there’d be quite a bit more employment,” Thares said, suggesting that there could be as many as 59 new jobs at Wiha Tools in the first five years of the facility opening.

More funding mechanisms will also be used by Wiha Tools to make the new facility a reality. A job creation fund grant has already been submitted to the State of Minnesota, Thares said. Wiha Tools will also seek tax concessions through the formation of a tax incremental financing district (TIF). That application should come before the city council sometime in the next four weeks, Thares said.

During a June 27 public hearing on the matter, Wiha Tools’ Chief Financial Officer Eric Iverson addressed the city council.

Wiha Tools started talking about expansion at its 1348 Dundas Circle facility about two years ago, but those plans were abandoned because soil on the expansion sight was not sufficient for expansion, Iverson said.

That was good for the company, because new projects suggest Wiha Tools would have outgrown the expansion in a couple of years, Iverson said.

The company then began looking at building a new facility. The Seventh Street site was identified. Wiha Tools hopes to close on a purchase of the land in the next four to six weeks, Iverson said. Architects and builders have been brought on board.

Site prep could begin in the fall, with building construction set to begin in the spring and summer of 2023. Plans call for the facility to open by the end of 2023, Iverson said.

The 78,000 square-foot expansion more than doubles Wiha Tools’ current facility on Dundas Circle, Iverson said. There is room for another 80,000 square feet of building space, something Iverson said is the plan in the not-so-distant future.

Before the close of the public hearing, Mayor Lloyd Hilgart thanked Iverson and Wiha Tools for being part of the Monticello community and deciding to stay and expand in Monticello.

Council member Charlotte Gabler made the motion to adopt grant application. The measure passed unanimously.

