ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, MN

Wiha Tools paving the way for new facility

By Jeff Hage
Monticello Times
Monticello Times
 4 days ago

A longtime Monticello tool maker is planning to build a new manufacturing facility of the north side of Monticello.

Wiha Tools is planning to relocate to a 12.87-acre site on Seventh Street E., east of 406 E. Seventh Street, a building that houses CareerForce, Minnesota Jobs and Training and the Turning Points alternative learning center.

The City of Monticello on June 27 authorized a Minnesota Investment Fund grant application to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).

The grant is in the amount of $220,000.

If approved, the $220,000 would be awarded to the City of Monticello, said Jim Thares, economic development manager for the City of Monticello.

The grant funds would then be used to support Wiha Tools by filling a financing gap in the proposed construction of the new 78,000 square-foot facility, Thares told members of the city council.

The project will add 41 new jobs to the existing 61-employee workforce, Thares said.

“Longer term, I think there’d be quite a bit more employment,” Thares said, suggesting that there could be as many as 59 new jobs at Wiha Tools in the first five years of the facility opening.

More funding mechanisms will also be used by Wiha Tools to make the new facility a reality. A job creation fund grant has already been submitted to the State of Minnesota, Thares said. Wiha Tools will also seek tax concessions through the formation of a tax incremental financing district (TIF). That application should come before the city council sometime in the next four weeks, Thares said.

During a June 27 public hearing on the matter, Wiha Tools’ Chief Financial Officer Eric Iverson addressed the city council.

Wiha Tools started talking about expansion at its 1348 Dundas Circle facility about two years ago, but those plans were abandoned because soil on the expansion sight was not sufficient for expansion, Iverson said.

That was good for the company, because new projects suggest Wiha Tools would have outgrown the expansion in a couple of years, Iverson said.

The company then began looking at building a new facility. The Seventh Street site was identified. Wiha Tools hopes to close on a purchase of the land in the next four to six weeks, Iverson said. Architects and builders have been brought on board.

Site prep could begin in the fall, with building construction set to begin in the spring and summer of 2023. Plans call for the facility to open by the end of 2023, Iverson said.

The 78,000 square-foot expansion more than doubles Wiha Tools’ current facility on Dundas Circle, Iverson said. There is room for another 80,000 square feet of building space, something Iverson said is the plan in the not-so-distant future.

Before the close of the public hearing, Mayor Lloyd Hilgart thanked Iverson and Wiha Tools for being part of the Monticello community and deciding to stay and expand in Monticello.

Council member Charlotte Gabler made the motion to adopt grant application. The measure passed unanimously.

Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
knsiradio.com

Sauk Rapids Council To Discuss Tearing Down Home

(KNSI) – Adding to park space and road improvements downtown are on the agenda for Monday’s Sauk Rapids City Council meeting. Administrator Ross Olson says the city has made it a priority to buy back land along the Mississippi River. The home that is under discussion Monday for demolition is in the 1300 block of River Avenue North. The lot and small home recently reverted to the city per an agreement with the former owner.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
point2homes.com

510 Groveland Avenue 516, Minneapolis, Hennepin County, MN, 55403

Designed in 1927 as the premier residence at 510 Groveland for a prominent Chicago family, Apartment 516features an original floor plan in this historic Mpls landmark. Its exquisite details include importedAfrican wood paneling, original tile wainscoting, parquet flooring & a working fireplace w/ originalmarble. The eat-in kitchen features new Big Chill retro appliances, a reverse osmosis water system & ahousekeepers entrance. The large master includes an ensuite full bath, updated plumbing & fixtures & abright dressing room. The guest bed features an ensuite bathroom with updated plumbing, a walk-in closetand it’s own separate entrance. There’s an additional walk-in storage closet & a lower-level storagespace. Further luxuries include: 24 hour desk concierge service, heated parking and exercise room. Atruly unique opportunity to own an incomparable vintage chic masterpiece! Award winning restaurant, P.S.Steak is located right downstairs in the building.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

MSP, 3 other Minnesota airports get federal cash for upgrades

The Biden Administration's plan to address aging infrastructure at the nation's airports will bring over $23 million in federal funds to Minnesota. Last year's massive federal infrastructure bill set aside $5 billion for airport projects. The first $1 billion has been allocated to 90 projects nationwide, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
Local
Minnesota Government
Monticello, MN
Government
Monticello, MN
Business
City
Monticello, MN
point2homes.com

2578 Linwood Avenue E, Maplewood, Ramsey County, MN, 55119

Fantastic 5 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom, 3 Car Garage home. The main level features gleaming maple hardwood floors throughout, a well appointed living room with built-ins and a gas fireplace, informal dining area that walks out to the deck, kitchen with granite counter, walk in pantry, center island and wood cabinetry, a half bathroom and a sitting room/formal dining room. The upper level has 4 large bedrooms (one is a vaulted primary en-suite with a full bathroom and walk-in closet), a full bathroom. The lower level is perfect for entertaining - family room, recreation room - it's your choice. There is also an en-suite 5th bedroom ready for your guests! Enjoy all nature has to offer - this home backs up to an 8 acre park providing privacy. Ideally located with easy access to to HWY494 and all of your needs.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
mprnews.org

Minnesota’s 2020 Teacher of the Year leaves the classroom

This story comes to you through a partnership with https://sahanjournal.com/, a nonprofit newsroom dedicated to covering Minnesota's immigrants and communities of color. A few days before the end of the school year, Qorsho Hassan gathered her second graders for their daily morning meeting at Echo Park Elementary School, in Burnsville. She had some hard news to share, she told them, but it was happy news too.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

We asked three teachers of color in Minnesota why they’re leaving their jobs. Their answers are personal—and surprising

Photo: Mariam Mohamed, a teacher, mom, and children's book author, is leaving the classroom to spend more time with her kids and on her writing. Qorsho Hassan, the 2020 Minnesota Teacher of the Year, isn’t the only educator stepping away from teaching at the end of this school year. This spring, Education Minnesota, the state’s largest educators union, surveyed 14 union locals statewide: 7 percent of licensed teachers who began this past year in the classroom said they would not return next year. It’s the highest one-year exodus union leaders have ever seen.
MINNESOTA STATE
swnewsmedia.com

Remember When: July 9, 2022

H. A. Zettel has applied for a patent on a new acetyline gas generator of his own invention, and as soon as this is granted a company consisting of himself, M. A. Deutsch and E. J. Gellenbeck, will commence the manufacture of them for market. The invention is a success, as it strains the gas through water, removing the carbon, and thus allowing the gas to burn without clogging the burners, as is the case with the Buffington. Mr. Zettel expects to go on the road soon, introducing acetyline gas and his generator. While in Canada he made arrangements to get all the carbide he can use, hence the famine which has bothered users ever since its introduction here will be over.
SHAKOPEE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Building Construction#E Seventh Street#Careerforce#Minnesota Jobs#Minnesota Investment Fund
KARE 11

Minnesota cities scramble to regulate THC edibles

MINNEAPOLIS — When Minnesota's new law allowing hemp-derived THC edibles kicked in July 1, it surprised many, including city and county leaders across the state. The law set the rules for maximum legal dosages for gummies, packaging, warning labels and the age of purchase. But it was fairly silent on the issue of how and where those products can be sold, and under what circumstances.
MINNESOTA STATE
viatravelers.com

13 Best Minnesota Distilleries to Visit

Minnesota is packed with fun things to do. Between the shores of Lake Superior, the 10,000 smaller lakes dotting the state, the famous Twin Cities, the Mall of America, the epic winters, and the dozens of other attractions, you won’t find yourself out of ideas in the North Star State.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
fox9.com

Cheapest gas in Minnesota as fuel prices continue to fall: list

(FOX 9) - Gas prices in Minnesota are dropping, with some gas stations selling fuel for under $4 a gallon. This comes as the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel has fallen for the third straight week after hitting an all-time high of $5.016 on June 14, according to AAA.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis councilmember's comments create contempt: some forgive while others demand action

MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis councilmember Michael Rainville was addressing constituents regarding the disruption and destruction downtown on July 4 when he made comments that have many demanding he take responsibility for his words.Rainville, who has served as councilmember for Ward 3 since assuming office in January, indicated he planned to speak to Somali elders, where he planned to tell them, "Their children can no longer have that type of behavior."The comments drew immediate criticism, including from several of Rainville's colleagues within city council.Friday evening, councilmembers Jamal Osman, Jeremiah Ellison and Aisha Chughtai issued a statement condemning Rainville's words as "inappropriate, incorrect...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

One dead, two injured in Anoka County head-on crash

WYOMING, Minn. — A two-vehicle, head-on crash in Wyoming, Minnesota left one person dead and two injured Monday morning. The Chisago County Dispatch Center received a call at 10:48 a.m. for a shoplifting that occurred at the Cartfull retail store in North Branch, according to a press release from authorities. Shortly after, one of the employees was able to provide police with the suspects' vehicle description and license plate.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Monticello Middle School student discovers talent for painting

MONTICELLO, Minn. (FOX 9) - A seventh-grader at Monticello Middle School started a new business after discovering a talent and passion for painting during the pandemic. Roseangel Verrett found her happy place through painting. At just 12 years old, she owns Roseangel Arts and has become a one-of-a-kind artist. She...
MONTICELLO, MN
Monticello Times

Monticello Times

Monticello, MN
136
Followers
170
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Monticello Times has been serving the local community since 1857. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.monticellotimes.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/monticello_times/

Comments / 0

Community Policy