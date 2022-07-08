ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, NJ

Several Bears Spotted Roaming Mercer County Neighborhoods, Entering Backyards, Authorities Say

Several bear sightings have been reported in Mercer County neighborhoods and backyards, authorities said. Photo Credit: Pixabay/27707

A black bear was seen near Lawrenceville Road and Skillman Avenue in Lawrence, according to a post from the township’s Facebook page on Wednesday, July 6.

The bear was entering backyards in the area, the township said, advising residents to bring children and pets indoors.

The following day, a bear was spotted near Rockland Road in Ewing, the town said in a release.

Meanwhile, residents were warned to avoid feeding or approaching wild animals under any circumstances and instead to move to a safe location and call 911.

Ewing Township Mayor Bert Steinmann also warned residents to secure trash cans and temporarily bring bird feeders inside to avoid attracting bears.

“Thank you for your anticipated cooperation,” Steinmann said.

