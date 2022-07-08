Monticello council authorizes Block 52 TIF district

Above is an artist’s rendering of the proposed development on Monticello’s Block 52. A mixed use od retail, office, restaurant, and apartments is being proposed by aNorth Dakota-based developer. Photo: City of Monticello

The redevelopment of Monticello’s Block 52 took another step to becoming a reality on June 27 when the Monticello City Council authorized the establishment of a tax increment financing (TIF) district to help developers fund a proposed $31 million development on one of the most visible city blocks.

Deephaven Development is seeking to construct a residential and commercial development on the city block located between River Street and Broadway Street to the north and south, and Highway 25 (Pine Street) and Walnut Street to the east and west. The block has historically been viewed as the heart of Monticello’s downtown.

Deephaven Development plans to build a five story “L-shaped” building along Highway 25 and Broadway Street.

The ground floor is earmarked for retail and office space, as well as a restaurant with a patio overlooking West Bridge Park. There are 87 apartments planned for the second through fifth floors of the downtown development. Many of the apartments will overlook West Bridge Park and the Mississippi River.

Deephaven is seeking funding through the establishment of a TIF district to help offset the high cost of developing the site- which in addition to the construction of the building, includes excavation of the site and construction of underground parking on the site.

According to a staff report presented June 27 to the Monticello City Council, Deephaven Development has informed city officials that the project is not economically feasible without financial help, and Deephaven Development will not move forward with the Block 52 redevelopment without financial help through the authorization of the TIF district.

As part of the development proposal Deephaven is requesting that Block 52 owner, the Monticello Economic Development Authority (EDA), transfer the ownership of Block 52 to the developer for $1.

The EDA would recoup the value of the property through money generated by the TIF district, according to a staff report presented to the Monticello City Council at its June 27 meeting.

Construction is scheduled to begin in September, with the majority of the work being substantially completed by March or April of 2023, city staff stated in its report.

On June 27 a discussion on the authorization of the TIF district was held. The public hearing was a continuance of a public hearing commencing on May 23, 2022. The public hearing was continued to allow more time for the Monticello School District and Wright County to study the financial implications of the authorization of the TIF district, according to Tammy Omdal, a managing director for the city’s financial advisor, Northland Securities.

Omdahl noted that while the terms of the TIF are not yet finalized, she estimated that the TIF district would generate $1.5 million for land acquisition, which would be paid to the EDA, and $2.6 million to the developer for site improvements on Block 52.

The TIF district would be in effect for 26 years, the maximum term allowed under Minnesota state law, Omdahl said.

Councilmember Charlotte Gabler inquired about the reasoning behind the State allowing a 26-year term for the TIF district. Omdahl replied that 26 years is allowed because the district is a redevelopment district.

EDA President Steve Johnson addressed the council during the public hearing.

Johnson noted that the project has been six years in the making. City staff has been diligent in getting the project to this point and should be commended, Johnson said.

Johnson, the owner of the former Johnson’s Department store on Block 52, noted that members of his family owned buildings on the block since 1935 before selling his building to the EDA. He noted that the buildings had exceeded their economic life in their present form.

“I encourage the city council approve the TIF district so we can move forward with the project,” Johnson said.

Prior to the council vote, Mayor Lloyd Hilgart said, “We are one step closer. A lot of work has been put into this.”

Councilmember Jim Davidson made the motion to authorize the TIF district. The council unanimously approved the measure.

