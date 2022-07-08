ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, MN

Monticello council authorizes Block 52 TIF district

By Jeff Hage
Monticello Times
Monticello Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OT1sV_0gZ7I6xl00
Above is an artist’s rendering of the proposed development on Monticello’s Block 52. A mixed use od retail, office, restaurant, and apartments is being proposed by aNorth Dakota-based developer. Photo: City of Monticello

The redevelopment of Monticello’s Block 52 took another step to becoming a reality on June 27 when the Monticello City Council authorized the establishment of a tax increment financing (TIF) district to help developers fund a proposed $31 million development on one of the most visible city blocks.

Deephaven Development is seeking to construct a residential and commercial development on the city block located between River Street and Broadway Street to the north and south, and Highway 25 (Pine Street) and Walnut Street to the east and west. The block has historically been viewed as the heart of Monticello’s downtown.

Deephaven Development plans to build a five story “L-shaped” building along Highway 25 and Broadway Street.

The ground floor is earmarked for retail and office space, as well as a restaurant with a patio overlooking West Bridge Park. There are 87 apartments planned for the second through fifth floors of the downtown development. Many of the apartments will overlook West Bridge Park and the Mississippi River.

Deephaven is seeking funding through the establishment of a TIF district to help offset the high cost of developing the site- which in addition to the construction of the building, includes excavation of the site and construction of underground parking on the site.

According to a staff report presented June 27 to the Monticello City Council, Deephaven Development has informed city officials that the project is not economically feasible without financial help, and Deephaven Development will not move forward with the Block 52 redevelopment without financial help through the authorization of the TIF district.

As part of the development proposal Deephaven is requesting that Block 52 owner, the Monticello Economic Development Authority (EDA), transfer the ownership of Block 52 to the developer for $1.

The EDA would recoup the value of the property through money generated by the TIF district, according to a staff report presented to the Monticello City Council at its June 27 meeting.

Construction is scheduled to begin in September, with the majority of the work being substantially completed by March or April of 2023, city staff stated in its report.

On June 27 a discussion on the authorization of the TIF district was held. The public hearing was a continuance of a public hearing commencing on May 23, 2022. The public hearing was continued to allow more time for the Monticello School District and Wright County to study the financial implications of the authorization of the TIF district, according to Tammy Omdal, a managing director for the city’s financial advisor, Northland Securities.

Omdahl noted that while the terms of the TIF are not yet finalized, she estimated that the TIF district would generate $1.5 million for land acquisition, which would be paid to the EDA, and $2.6 million to the developer for site improvements on Block 52.

The TIF district would be in effect for 26 years, the maximum term allowed under Minnesota state law, Omdahl said.

Councilmember Charlotte Gabler inquired about the reasoning behind the State allowing a 26-year term for the TIF district. Omdahl replied that 26 years is allowed because the district is a redevelopment district.

EDA President Steve Johnson addressed the council during the public hearing.

Johnson noted that the project has been six years in the making. City staff has been diligent in getting the project to this point and should be commended, Johnson said.

Johnson, the owner of the former Johnson’s Department store on Block 52, noted that members of his family owned buildings on the block since 1935 before selling his building to the EDA. He noted that the buildings had exceeded their economic life in their present form.

“I encourage the city council approve the TIF district so we can move forward with the project,” Johnson said.

Prior to the council vote, Mayor Lloyd Hilgart said, “We are one step closer. A lot of work has been put into this.”

Councilmember Jim Davidson made the motion to authorize the TIF district. The council unanimously approved the measure.

Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
knsiradio.com

Sauk Rapids Council To Discuss Tearing Down Home

(KNSI) – Adding to park space and road improvements downtown are on the agenda for Monday’s Sauk Rapids City Council meeting. Administrator Ross Olson says the city has made it a priority to buy back land along the Mississippi River. The home that is under discussion Monday for demolition is in the 1300 block of River Avenue North. The lot and small home recently reverted to the city per an agreement with the former owner.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
point2homes.com

510 Groveland Avenue 516, Minneapolis, Hennepin County, MN, 55403

Designed in 1927 as the premier residence at 510 Groveland for a prominent Chicago family, Apartment 516features an original floor plan in this historic Mpls landmark. Its exquisite details include importedAfrican wood paneling, original tile wainscoting, parquet flooring & a working fireplace w/ originalmarble. The eat-in kitchen features new Big Chill retro appliances, a reverse osmosis water system & ahousekeepers entrance. The large master includes an ensuite full bath, updated plumbing & fixtures & abright dressing room. The guest bed features an ensuite bathroom with updated plumbing, a walk-in closetand it’s own separate entrance. There’s an additional walk-in storage closet & a lower-level storagespace. Further luxuries include: 24 hour desk concierge service, heated parking and exercise room. Atruly unique opportunity to own an incomparable vintage chic masterpiece! Award winning restaurant, P.S.Steak is located right downstairs in the building.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
point2homes.com

2578 Linwood Avenue E, Maplewood, Ramsey County, MN, 55119

Fantastic 5 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom, 3 Car Garage home. The main level features gleaming maple hardwood floors throughout, a well appointed living room with built-ins and a gas fireplace, informal dining area that walks out to the deck, kitchen with granite counter, walk in pantry, center island and wood cabinetry, a half bathroom and a sitting room/formal dining room. The upper level has 4 large bedrooms (one is a vaulted primary en-suite with a full bathroom and walk-in closet), a full bathroom. The lower level is perfect for entertaining - family room, recreation room - it's your choice. There is also an en-suite 5th bedroom ready for your guests! Enjoy all nature has to offer - this home backs up to an 8 acre park providing privacy. Ideally located with easy access to to HWY494 and all of your needs.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
point2homes.com

7531 Arbor Lane, Savage, Scott County, MN, 55378

This townhome is clean as can be! New carpet and paint throughout the home and ready for you to move in! The entire unit features quality and timeless maple woodwork including floors and cabinets! Main level is very spacious with grand 2 story ceiling! Upper level features 2 generously sized bedrooms plus a loft that could be a great office/den space! Primary bedroom has an impressive en-suite with separate shower/jetted tub and a massive walk-in closet with its own PRIVATE LAUNDRY! Bedroom 2 has beautiful peak vault ceiling and tons of natural light! Head down to the lower level and you will find ample storage space, a great family room/rec room with gas fireplace and a perfect guest suite or living quarters with Bedroom 3, a 3/4 bath and another Laundry room! This place is a diamond! Can accommodate quick close!
SCOTT COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
Monticello, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Real Estate
Monticello, MN
Business
City
Monticello, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis councilmember's comments create contempt: some forgive while others demand action

MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis councilmember Michael Rainville was addressing constituents regarding the disruption and destruction downtown on July 4 when he made comments that have many demanding he take responsibility for his words.Rainville, who has served as councilmember for Ward 3 since assuming office in January, indicated he planned to speak to Somali elders, where he planned to tell them, "Their children can no longer have that type of behavior."The comments drew immediate criticism, including from several of Rainville's colleagues within city council.Friday evening, councilmembers Jamal Osman, Jeremiah Ellison and Aisha Chughtai issued a statement condemning Rainville's words as "inappropriate, incorrect...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man, woman shot near Lake Street in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police report that a man and a woman both sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds overnight in Minneapolis.The shootings happened near the intersection of Lake Street and 15th Avenue South at about 11 p.m. Sunday.Police responded to multiple reports of gunfire and people running from the scene. They found a man in his 50s with gunshot wounds. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare.Another person, a woman in her 30s, arrived at Abbott Northwestern Hospital with apparent gunshot wounds.Both victims are expected to survive.There have been no arrests made in the case.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tif#City Block#Broadway#Monticello Council
mprnews.org

Minnesota’s 2020 Teacher of the Year leaves the classroom

This story comes to you through a partnership with https://sahanjournal.com/, a nonprofit newsroom dedicated to covering Minnesota's immigrants and communities of color. A few days before the end of the school year, Qorsho Hassan gathered her second graders for their daily morning meeting at Echo Park Elementary School, in Burnsville. She had some hard news to share, she told them, but it was happy news too.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Minneapolis orders residents at three homeless encampments to clear out

Andrew and Ashley Vizenor count themselves lucky. Within days of the city of Minneapolis ordering everyone out of the homeless encampment at 29th Street and 14th Avenue S., they were assigned an apartment at American House in St. Paul. They packed their bags Wednesday afternoon in high spirits, eagerly awaiting...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
boreal.org

We asked three teachers of color in Minnesota why they’re leaving their jobs. Their answers are personal—and surprising

Photo: Mariam Mohamed, a teacher, mom, and children's book author, is leaving the classroom to spend more time with her kids and on her writing. Qorsho Hassan, the 2020 Minnesota Teacher of the Year, isn’t the only educator stepping away from teaching at the end of this school year. This spring, Education Minnesota, the state’s largest educators union, surveyed 14 union locals statewide: 7 percent of licensed teachers who began this past year in the classroom said they would not return next year. It’s the highest one-year exodus union leaders have ever seen.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
KARE 11

Minnesota cities scramble to regulate THC edibles

MINNEAPOLIS — When Minnesota's new law allowing hemp-derived THC edibles kicked in July 1, it surprised many, including city and county leaders across the state. The law set the rules for maximum legal dosages for gummies, packaging, warning labels and the age of purchase. But it was fairly silent on the issue of how and where those products can be sold, and under what circumstances.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

The Unofficial closes as staff alleges email layoffs with no notice

ST. ANTHONY, Minnesota (FOX 9) - A popular watering hole in St. Anthony abruptly announced its closing to employees who allege they were notified via email only after the doors were already locked. An email circulated among employees from The Unofficial owner Chris Chistopherson informed them the doors would be...
SAINT ANTHONY, MN
kfgo.com

Two police officers sue George Floyd demonstrators

DES MOINES, IA – Two Iowa police officers are taking the unusual move of suing six people who participated in a 2020 protest in Des Moines after the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd. The lawsuit accuses them of assault and seeks monetary damages. All six people were arrested...
DES MOINES, IA
Bring Me The News

Owner abruptly closes St. Anthony bar, fires staff via email

The owner of The Unofficial, a dive bar in St. Anthony, suddenly closed the bar down and fired all the staff, who allege he fostered a "toxic, volatile work environment." The business posted on its Facebook page that it was closed temporarily "for some much needed updates." The comments on the post are filled with customers criticizing owner, Chris Christopherson, for allegedly mistreating his employees.
KARE 11

One dead, two injured in Anoka County head-on crash

WYOMING, Minn. — A two-vehicle, head-on crash in Wyoming, Minnesota left one person dead and two injured Monday morning. The Chisago County Dispatch Center received a call at 10:48 a.m. for a shoplifting that occurred at the Cartfull retail store in North Branch, according to a press release from authorities. Shortly after, one of the employees was able to provide police with the suspects' vehicle description and license plate.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
Monticello Times

Monticello Times

Monticello, MN
136
Followers
170
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Monticello Times has been serving the local community since 1857. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.monticellotimes.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/monticello_times/

Comments / 0

Community Policy