City to review utility rates

Digging a new well in some parts of Sonoma County may soon become a more expensive and lengthy process. All new wells would be metered and additional scrutiny will fall on applications for digging a new well near the Russian River and several other streams. The price of a well permit is also expected to more than double in many areas. That's the gist of proposed revisions announced Monday to the county's well ordinance, being pushed in response to an environmental lawsuit. The case, which is still ongoing, accuses local officials of ignoring cumulative impacts of groundwater pumping. The lawsuit was filed...

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 6 MINUTES AGO