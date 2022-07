Click here to read the full article. Although “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24/$4.99) has been in the theatrical box office top 10 for most of its 17-week run, it has never been #1. On its best weekend it reached #4, very impressive for an unanticipated independent hit up against the strongest lineup in over two years. This week, Daniels’ acclaimed multiverse fantasy is a unanimous #1 across three VOD charts. It came close to this when initially released at $19.99 last month, but at the lower price it has corralled all for the first time — and it’s the first...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 MINUTES AGO