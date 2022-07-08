Paramount Plus and Showtime are each down to $2 for 2 months as part of an early Prime Day deal — here's how to sign up

Katja Knupper/Die Fotowerft/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Prime Day is less than a week away, and we're already seeing great deals pop up all over Amazon. Right now, Prime members can find early discounts on movie rentals and add-on channels for Prime Video , Amazon's streaming service.

For a limited time, you can get two months of select channel add-ons, like Paramount Plus, for only $2. This promotion can save you up to $10 a month on a single add-on subscription. The deal expires on July 13. In addition, some hit movie rentals are currently discounted to as low as $1.

Related: See Insider's picks for the best credit cards to use on Amazon purchases .

Best early Prime Day streaming channel deals

Best early Prime Day movie deals

Best Prime Day Prime Video FAQS

When is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is July 12 and 13.

You'll need an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of most Prime Day deals, including streaming discounts prices. Amazon Prime costs $15 a month or $139 a year.

What are Prime Video channel add-ons?

Prime Video channels are separate streaming services that you can add to your Amazon Prime Video account for an extra monthly fee.

Once you add a channel to your account, you'll be able to access all of its content directly through the Prime Video app. Channels are a great way to add more movies and shows to your Prime Video experience, while consolidating apps and billing.

In order to sign up for Prime Video channels, you need to have an Amazon Prime or standalone Prime Video membership. You can learn more about Prime Video channels in our full guide .

How long do I have to watch a movie rental on Prime Video?

Once you've purchased a movie rental on Prime Video, you have 30 days to start watching it and 48 hours to finish once you've pressed play.

Check out other great early Prime Day deals: