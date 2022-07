The allure of the "barn find" has lost some of its luster over the past decade or so. It seems that every dusty car suddenly wears the moniker as a badge of honor and perceived value. Hot-rodders can read between the lines and debunk the pretenders, but occasionally a hidden treasure is still legitimately found in a barn. In the case of this behemoth of an engine, it's one of several remaining automotive artifacts in the Jim Smith estate, and it's sitting in the dirt, beneath the tin roof of a barn that has been standing far longer than hemispherical combustion chambers have existed.

