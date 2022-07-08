Myriad Botanical Gardens Voted Best In US

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s housing market has caused trouble for our Afghan refugees. Catholic Charities said some families still aren’t in permanent housing. The majority of Oklahoma’s Afghan refugees are big families, requiring large apartments but those are hard for anyone to find right now. "Oklahoma...
Tuesday will be another hot one across the state, but Oklahoma City will this time avoid triple-digit temperatures. The hottest air will be in south and southeast Oklahoma with heat indexes climbing back into the 105-110 degree range. A few more showers and storms will try to move back into...
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma is one step closer to three new turnpikes despite residents' fight to keep them from being built. The Oklahoma Transportation Commission approved three routes Monday. One of those is a controversial turnpike through Cleveland County. According to state turnpike officials, the vote Monday ratifies the...
Energy companies worked through the weekend to restore power to homes across Oklahoma City. Thousands were left in the dark after severe weather hit Friday evening. Several down bursts in neighborhoods on the city’s southeast side left behind widespread damage. Many homes there didn’t have lights on until Sunday night. No power often meant no relief from dangerous temperatures.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for a fun way to enjoy the summer nights, a local organization is hosting a series of free concerts. Preservation Oklahoma, Inc. will host Tuesday Tunes, a series of family-friendly, free summer concerts on the lawn of the Henry and Anna Overholser Mansion in Oklahoma City.
Vet clinics and animal shelters in the Oklahoma City metro has seen an overwhelming number of cases of a deadly virus in area cats. It’s called Feline Panleukopenia. Several vet hospitals have diagnosed a large number of cases, more than it has seen in years. Pet owners have concerns about how to protect their furry family members, like Alura Berg who had two cats die from the virus.
Oklahomans told their boarding school stories on Saturday as part of the Secretary of The Interior Department’s year-long tour called "The Road to Healing." Her first stop on the tour was Riverside Indian School in Anadarko. For some in the crowd, their visit to the school brought back memories.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City residents will be able to enjoy a night of jazz music and delicious drinks for a good cause. Opportunities Industrialization Center of Oklahoma County, Inc. is preparing for its annual jazz night of ‘Bourbon on the Roof.’. ‘Bourbon on the Roof’ is...
Each week, Oklahoma Today staffers comb through their calendars to find a handful of great events happening across the state. Get out! See Oklahoma! And be sure to let us know what you find, either here or on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @oklahomatoday. Origin Story. The best part of...
Chamber members, Oklahoma Health Sciences Center (OUHSC) and Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation (OMRF), were granted $5.5 million from Presbyterian Health Foundation (PHF) for medical research. The multi-million-dollar funding fulfills 100 percent of the 81 research grants requested by OUHSC and OMRF during the summer grant cycle. OU College of Medicine...
OKLAHOMA CITY — The recent storms left thousands without power in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma Gas and Electric said the majority of residents would have theirs back Saturday night but some are still having to push through this heat. The storm made a huge mess in an OKC neighborhood near...
Vandalism and misuse of park equipment have a metro mayor fed up and asking for help. The park was funded and built by folks in the community and now he says parts of it are in danger of having to be closed. “We've had a grown man jump up and...
OKLAHOMA CITY – On Friday, July 15, artists who are or have experienced homelessness will display their work in an art show at the Homeless Alliance, 1729 NW 3rd Street in downtown Oklahoma City. The exhibit will be on display from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
The Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state, in hopes you'll discover your next favorite musician. Petty Teddy is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/pettyteddymusic. Tuesday, July 12. Wight Lighters is from Norman. Find more of their music at wightlighters.com. Wednesday, July...
Residents at an independent senior living complex in Edmond said they're struggling to stay cool, going weeks without air conditioning. Renee Bernard, a pastor at the Edmond Church of God, is fed up. “We’ve been dealing with it since June the 8th,” Bernard said. Window units were installed...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After rain and storms with a Friday cold front, we will try to briefly warm up a bit more to start the week. Sunday night, look for calm and quiet conditions with lows around 70. Monday will be warmer with low 100s Monday. Thankfully a...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for someone to spend the summer with, look no further than Oklahoma City Animal Welfare. Officials say they currently have 46 dogs, 21 cats, and 7 rabbits available for adoption. The shelter says there are so many others that could be...
OKLAHOMA CITY — A birthday party in a pasture turned violent, leaving two people shot. According to the Oklahoma City police, between 50 and 75 people were outside in a field near Southeast 44th Street and Indian Meridian Road when someone started firing shots. Crews arrived to find one...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Supermarket chain, WinCo has announced it will stop accepting credit cards as a form of payment, starting August 1. WinCo officials say this is in an effort to keep the store prices down. “At WinCo, our goal is to offer the same quality products other...
