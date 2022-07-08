ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Myriad Botanical Gardens Voted Best In US

By News 9
News On 6
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Myriad Botanical Gardens has been voted as the best botanical garden...

www.newson6.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOCO

Oklahoma housing market causing trouble for Afghan refugees

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s housing market has caused trouble for our Afghan refugees. Catholic Charities said some families still aren’t in permanent housing. The majority of Oklahoma’s Afghan refugees are big families, requiring large apartments but those are hard for anyone to find right now. "Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
point2homes.com

2101 NW 59th Street, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma County, OK, 73112

Copyright © 2022 MLSOK, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Similar properties for sale in Wilemans Belle Isle, Oklahoma City. 2101 NW 59Th Street is in the 73112 zip code. 2101 NW...
KOCO

Residents upset as Oklahoma transportation leaders approve 3 turnpike plans

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma is one step closer to three new turnpikes despite residents' fight to keep them from being built. The Oklahoma Transportation Commission approved three routes Monday. One of those is a controversial turnpike through Cleveland County. According to state turnpike officials, the vote Monday ratifies the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Lifestyle
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
News On 6

Storms Leave OKC Residents In Dangerous Heat For 2 Days

Energy companies worked through the weekend to restore power to homes across Oklahoma City. Thousands were left in the dark after severe weather hit Friday evening. Several down bursts in neighborhoods on the city’s southeast side left behind widespread damage. Many homes there didn’t have lights on until Sunday night. No power often meant no relief from dangerous temperatures.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Tuesday Tunes brings free outdoor concerts to Overholser Mansion

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for a fun way to enjoy the summer nights, a local organization is hosting a series of free concerts. Preservation Oklahoma, Inc. will host Tuesday Tunes, a series of family-friendly, free summer concerts on the lawn of the Henry and Anna Overholser Mansion in Oklahoma City.
KFOR

OKC vets, shelters seeing rise in deadly virus in cats

Vet clinics and animal shelters in the Oklahoma City metro has seen an overwhelming number of cases of a deadly virus in area cats. It’s called Feline Panleukopenia. Several vet hospitals have diagnosed a large number of cases, more than it has seen in years. Pet owners have concerns about how to protect their furry family members, like Alura Berg who had two cats die from the virus.
News On 6

Interior Department Secretary Tours Riverside Indian School

Oklahomans told their boarding school stories on Saturday as part of the Secretary of The Interior Department’s year-long tour called "The Road to Healing." Her first stop on the tour was Riverside Indian School in Anadarko. For some in the crowd, their visit to the school brought back memories.
ANADARKO, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego#Travel Awaits
KFOR

Jazz music to fill the air during ‘Bourbon on the Roof’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City residents will be able to enjoy a night of jazz music and delicious drinks for a good cause. Opportunities Industrialization Center of Oklahoma County, Inc. is preparing for its annual jazz night of ‘Bourbon on the Roof.’. ‘Bourbon on the Roof’ is...
oklahomatoday.com

Weekly Events Calendar, July 11-17, 2022

Each week, Oklahoma Today staffers comb through their calendars to find a handful of great events happening across the state. Get out! See Oklahoma! And be sure to let us know what you find, either here or on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @oklahomatoday. Origin Story. The best part of...
OKLAHOMA STATE
OKC VeloCity

$5.5 million in grants awarded to University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center and Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation

Chamber members, Oklahoma Health Sciences Center (OUHSC) and Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation (OMRF), were granted $5.5 million from Presbyterian Health Foundation (PHF) for medical research. The multi-million-dollar funding fulfills 100 percent of the 81 research grants requested by OUHSC and OMRF during the summer grant cycle. OU College of Medicine...
KOCO

Oklahoma storms left thousands without power in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — The recent storms left thousands without power in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma Gas and Electric said the majority of residents would have theirs back Saturday night but some are still having to push through this heat. The storm made a huge mess in an OKC neighborhood near...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
kosu.org

Oklahoma Music Minutes for July 11-15: Music you should hear this week

The Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state, in hopes you'll discover your next favorite musician. Petty Teddy is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/pettyteddymusic. Tuesday, July 12. Wight Lighters is from Norman. Find more of their music at wightlighters.com. Wednesday, July...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Tuesday’s cold front still on track

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After rain and storms with a Friday cold front, we will try to briefly warm up a bit more to start the week. Sunday night, look for calm and quiet conditions with lows around 70. Monday will be warmer with low 100s Monday. Thankfully a...
KFOR

Photos: OKC Animal Welfare at 156% capacity for dogs

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for someone to spend the summer with, look no further than Oklahoma City Animal Welfare. Officials say they currently have 46 dogs, 21 cats, and 7 rabbits available for adoption. The shelter says there are so many others that could be...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

2 people shot at birthday party in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A birthday party in a pasture turned violent, leaving two people shot. According to the Oklahoma City police, between 50 and 75 people were outside in a field near Southeast 44th Street and Indian Meridian Road when someone started firing shots. Crews arrived to find one...
KFOR

WinCo to stop accepting credit card payments

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Supermarket chain, WinCo has announced it will stop accepting credit cards as a form of payment, starting August 1. WinCo officials say this is in an effort to keep the store prices down. “At WinCo, our goal is to offer the same quality products other...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy