Green Bay, WI

Aaron Rodgers' man bun is on the line in golf bet with Charles Barkley

By Kendra Meinert, Green Bay Press-Gazette
 4 days ago
Aaron Rodgers hasn’t missed an American Century Championship in the 18 years he’s been in the NFL, but his participation this year comes with a twist — a man bun twist.

Thanks to a bet with Charles Barkley, the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s hair is on the line during this weekend’s celebrity golf tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada. If Barkley finishes ahead of him, Rodgers said he’ll let the former NBA star cut off his man bun.

It’s not exactly a high-pressure wager, given Barkley’s history of finishing near the bottom of the tournament. Last year, he came in 76th of 88 golfers, which was his best finish in years.

So don’t expect Rodgers, who was sporting a mustache during Thursday’s practice rounds, to be sweating it when play begins today and runs through Sunday.

Barkley has made it clear he's no fan of the bun.

"Just because you're too cheap to cut your hair, you can't make it a style," Barkley joked during an appearance in Reno, Nevada, last month to promote the American Century Championship. "Man, here's $25. Go down to Fantastic Sam's and get that thing cut off the back of your head. Just because you don't cut your hair, that's not a style. But Aaron's a much better golfer than me, but I'll be happy to give a donation to his charity."

If Rodgers wins, Barkley will donate $25,000 to the North Valley Community Foundation in Rodgers’ hometown of Chico, California. It’s the same charity Rodgers donated $1 million to establish NVCF’s Aaron Rodgers Small Business COVID-19 Fund. His 10-episode stint as guest “Jeopardy!” host in 2021 also raised $236,725 for the foundation.

Barkley made the bet with Rodgers during “The Match VI,” the made-for-TV golf competition that pitted Rodgers and Tom Brady against Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. Rodgers and Brady won, but commentary from Barkley, who is a TNT analyst, made for some of the best entertainment.

Rodgers, who has finished in the top 20 of the American Century Championship in the last five years, will again be golfing with many of his friends, including former Packers players A.J. Hawk and Charles Woodson, “Top Gun: Maverick” actor Miles Teller, singer Justin Timberlake and Brian Baumgartner of “The Office."

Rodgers shared a photo on his Instagram Story on Thursday of him posing with young Packers fans at the event.

All three rounds of the tournament will be broadcast live on Peacock from 3 to 5 p.m. today and 1:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. NBC will also pick up the live coverage on Saturday and Sunday. The Golf Channel will have taped coverage from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. today and 2 to 5 a.m. Sunday. `

Contact Kendra Meinert at 920-431-8347 or kmeinert@greenbay.gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @KendraMeinert.

