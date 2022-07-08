ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Lightning trade up to take forward Lucas Edmonds in third round of NHL draft

By Mari Faiello
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago

The floor of the NHL draft Thursday at Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec. The draft is back to being in-person after being held virtually for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. [Courtesy of Tampa Bay Lightning] [ Courtesy of Tampa Bay Lightning ]

The Lightning have proven over the years that they know when to make a move during the NHL draft.

They made another Friday, trading up into the third round to take right wing Lucas Edmonds of Kingston of the Ontario Hockey League. Tampa Bay sent a fourth- (No. 103) and sixth-round (169) pick to Los Angeles in exchange for the 86th overall pick.

After the trade, the Lightning had four picks remaining: one in the fifth round (160), another in the sixth (192) and two in the seventh (223, 224).

Edmonds, 21, of North Bay, Ontario was passed over in the three previous drafts, which made this year’s selection all the more memorable.

“It’s nice to finally come here and get your name called, certainly an unreal feeling,” Edmonds told reporters in Montreal. “I kind of was hoping, actually, that I would get picked by Tampa, so I couldn’t be more happy to get picked by such a great organization.”

Edmonds, 5-feet 11, 185 pounds, spent the 2021-22 season with OHL Kingston’s “A” team, accumulating 113 points, including an OHL-high 79 assists, in 68 games.

Playing in Kingston this year allowed Edmonds to “play (his) game” after spending much of his development in Sweden. By the end of the season, he was recognized for his on-ice efforts with the Jim Mahon Memorial Trophy, awarded to the top-scoring right wing.

Edmonds wasn’t surprised to hear his name called by the Lightning because of previous conversations with the team during the season and a “really positive meeting” at the combine.

“I kind of had somewhat of an inclination that I might go to them,” Edmonds said. “It was really awesome to hear my name called by them.”

Contact Mari Faiello at mfaiello@tampabay.com. Follow @faiello_mari.

• • •

