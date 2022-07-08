ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward Sheriff’s Office car tire was set on fire with deputy inside

By Natalia Galicza, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 4 days ago
Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating an arson in Deerfield Beach that caused a deputy's patrol car to catch flame with the deputy inside. Wayne K. Roustan/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for an arsonist in Deerfield Beach who threw a lit flare near a marked patrol car with an officer inside.

A Deerfield Beach district deputy was sitting in his parked his patrol car near the 1000 block of West Hillsboro Boulevard in Deerfield Beach at 1:30 a.m. July 3 when somebody launched the flare. The deputy noticed plumes of smoke coming from his passenger seat, and a passer-by advised him that the vehicle’s rear tire was on fire, according to a Sheriff’s Office statement. When the deputy inspected the tire, he saw the lit flare.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue extinguished the fire, and the deputy was not hurt.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify the perpetrator. Anybody who provides information that leads to an arrest is eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Anyone with information can contact Det. Kristina Luna at 954-321-4200 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch App. Those who wish to anonymously report can contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or report online at browardcrimestoppers.org .

