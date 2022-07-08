ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

This early Prime Day monitor deal sees our favorite budget gaming screen for a record low

By Rob Dwiar
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 4 days ago

This early Prime Day monitor deal is an enticing sale indeed and offers you the chance to get one of our favourite budget models, for a record low. If you've been after a 1080p monitor that can offer very solid speeds, comes from a known brand, and doesn't break the bank (even at its MSRP truth be told) then scoring the AOC 24G2 from Amazon for just $157.30 (was $230) is a hell of a deal that you may want to jump on right now.

This discount of nearly a third (about 70-something bucks) is a significant deal on one of our picks for best gaming monitor . The value it offers at its regular price is a reason why we have it high up on our list, and readily recommend it to folks, particularly with folks maybe not having such large budgets right now. At this price - to repeat, a record low -  it's an unbelievable early Prime Day monitor deal . For reference, as recently as earlier this month, the price was as high as $217, and the last time the price was even nearly this low ($160) was in September of last year!

To give you a quick rundown of what you'll actually get: it's a 24-inch IPS panel, with a 1ms response time, and a 144Hz refresh rate, that also sports AMD FreeSync Premium for smooth images. There are no extra flourishes like HDR ratings or anything but, hey, we're in budget waters here - and, quite frankly, in bargain waters right now. You can read a full breakdown of what makes the monitor so awesome in our AOC 24G2 review .

If you're on a tight budget, but want something for playing games like Call of Duty Warzone and Apex Legends at smooth and fast speeds then this early Prime Day Monitor deal is absolutely worth looking at - and you'll get ahead of the rush that'll come next week too.

Today's best early Prime Day Monitor deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3465ls_0gZ7Dkb900

AOC 24G2 | $229.99 $157.30 at Amazon
Save 32%; lowest ever price - An absolute steal at this price, this is the 24G2's record low pricepoint, and gets you an awesome 1080p monitor that's as fast as you can get at this price range, and has that AOC build quality and pedigree too.
View Deal

More of today's best gaming monitors deals

Want to keep your options open? Check out the below list of options from our automatic deals-finding rabbits who dig up the latest and lowest prices where you are.

If you're looking to up the ante, though, then check out our guides to the best 4K monitors for gaming and the best gaming TVs.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Day#Gaming#Freesync Premium
Android Authority

Razer Prime Day deals slash prices on headphones, keyboards, and more

Save as much as 54% on some quality PC and console gaming accessories. Amazon Prime Day 2022 naturally has lots of big discounts on PC and console gaming accessories. Razer is one of the top companies in that category so it has a ton of products that have deep price cuts on Amazon. You can sign up for a Prime membership at the link below, with a 30-day free trial.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Which TV should you buy on Prime Day 2022?

One of the more sought-after Prime Day deals has got to be on televisions. They’re big. They’re bulky. And while they’re not necessarily the most expensive electronics purchase you’ll have in the near term, they’re definitely right up there. And the cool thing is that...
ELECTRONICS
GamesRadar

All free games for Amazon Prime Day 2022

The Amazon Prime Day free games for 2022 have been announced, with a few notable names among them, as well as a slew of indie titles to check out. Some of these games will only be available on Prime Day itself, while others will be available through the whole month, and some aren't even games at all, but exclusive rewards and DLC for existing games that can only be accessed with an Amazon Prime membership. We'll go over the full list of what's available as far as free games for Amazon Prime day go below.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
GamesRadar

These Prime Day deals get you fantastic savings on the Samsung Odyssey gaming monitors

There are some fantastic offers on Samsung Odyssey models as part of Amazon's Prime Day monitor deals right now. You can currently get the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G3 monitor for only $239.99 (was $330) (opens in new tab) for a price reduction of $90 with these gaming monitor deals this Prime Day. As this is the more affordable model in the lineup, you're getting a lot of bang for your buck with the 165Hz refresh rate that prevents motion blur or lag during play sessions.
ELECTRONICS
GamesRadar

Prime Day PS5 deals live: the biggest discounts you need to see

Prime Day PS5 deals are looking particularly strong this year, so we're bringing you all the biggest savings as soon as we spot them. We're seeing some particularly strong Prime Day PS5 deals this year, with excellent savings on games and accessories alike. However, with so many lightning deals flying away from us, and some of the heavier savings threatening to run off the shelves, it can be difficult to keep up. That's why we're bringing you all our favorite PS5 deals as soon as we spot them right here, so you can spent Prime Day surfing only the best and brightest discounts.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals live: the biggest offers as they happen

We're keeping you topped up with all the latest Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals as they happen. Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals are flying through the shelves right now, and we've managed to catch a few to share you with you here. We'll be rounding up all the latest lightning deals and the deepest savings on the shelves right here - covering you for all things Ninty during the next two days.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Prime Day TV deals live: all the latest and greatest sales

We're keeping our eyes peeled for all the best Prime Day TV deals as they happen and bringing the straight to you. Prime Day TV deals are well and truly here with some huge offerings filling up the virtual shelf spaces and shop windows. There are so many, however, that you might not know which are the best, well we're going to pick out our favourites or some of the top deals going, as well as make sure you have the resources and tools to get where you need to be - quickly - to have a browse yourself.
SHOPPING
Phone Arena

Samsung's unlocked Galaxy S22 and S22+ are on sale at hefty Prime Day discounts

It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out why the Galaxy S22 Ultra is in the limelight right now at a huge Prime Day discount of up to $420, but if you're okay with saving a little less dough and settling for slightly humbler specifications, Samsung's 5G-enabled Galaxy S22 and S22+ are definitely worth taking into consideration as well at the time of this writing.
TECHNOLOGY
GamesRadar

We've never seen a better price on the Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon

Prime Day deals are already delivering the goods, as the Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon set has tumbled back down to its lowest ever price of $127.99 at Amazon (was $159.99) (opens in new tab). For those keeping score, that's a 20% reduction. The same set is also slightly cheaper in the UK, where it's £124 at Amazon (opens in new tab) instead of almost £150.
SHOPPING
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

23K+
Followers
31K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy