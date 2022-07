PALO ALTO -- The curtain rose once again at the historic Stanford Theatre in Downtown Palo Alto on Saturday.The pandemic shut it down in March 2020. Workers at the theatre used that time to put in a new ventilation system and make seismic upgrades. "I'm just so happy that we are open again," said theatre manager Cynthia Mortensen. "It's been extraordinary, all the people, they're just so happy. They are saying, 'Thank you! Thank you!' And I say, 'Thank you.' I'm just so thrilled to be bringing classic films back to the Bay Area."The early shows had good attendance. No...

