If Facebook has been the main obstacle between you and the VR bandwagon, we’ve got great news. Meta announced on Thursday that, starting in August, you won’t need a Facebook account to use its Quest VR headsets anymore. There will be a new Meta account that every new Quest owner needs to create once they roll out next month. Existing device owners can use their current setup until Jan. 1, 2023, at which point they'll need to make a Meta account for the Quest or any future Meta devices. The account itself will merely be a way to manage your purchased games and apps, and in the words of Meta itself, "it’s not a social profile."

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO