ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrensburg, MO

No armed man found at Warrensburg hospital, but one arrested for making threat

By Sophia Belshe
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Eot8M_0gZ7CmOo00
Getty Images Getty Images/iStockphoto

Authorities have determined there was not an armed person at a hospital in Warrensburg after police responded to reports of a man with a firearm, Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Bill Lowe said around 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Officers responded to an initial report of a man with a rifle around 9 a.m. at Western Missouri Medical Center, according to a tweet from Missouri State Highway Patrol. Officers worked to clear the building.

Police searched the hospital and reviewed security camera footage, but found that nobody in the building or on the property had a weapon, Lowe said.

One person was arrested in Johnson County, Missouri, for making threats against the hospital, Lowe said. He is currently being held in jail while police investigate the threats. He was not on Western Missouri Medical Center property on Friday, Lowe said.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol will continue the investigation alongside the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Lowe said.

Warrensburg is about 62 miles southeast of Kansas City.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX4 News Kansas City

KC-area man charged with shooting brother, 2 women Sunday

PECULIAR, Mo. — A Kansas City-area man is charged with shooting his brother and two women early Sunday morning in Peculiar. Thomas B. Parrish, 40, faces charges of domestic assault, three counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon while intoxicated, and other related crimes. Deputies, the...
kttn.com

Missouri man arrested after vehicle strikes spike strips deployed by patrol

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Kansas City man after a vehicle struck spike strips and overturned in Carroll County on Friday afternoon, July 8, 2022. Thirty-eight-year-old Aaron Dayton was accused of the felonies of possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated, and driving while revoked. He was released to the Carroll County Memorial Hospital, where he was taken by emergency medical services with serious injuries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
County
Johnson County, MO
City
Warrensburg, MO
Johnson County, MO
Crime & Safety
Warrensburg, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
The Kansas City Star

Man charged in shooting at rural Peculiar residence that left three injured

A 40-year-old man faces seven felony charges in Cass County Circuit Court in connection with a triple shooting that unfolded early Sunday morning in Peculiar. Thomas B. Parrish was charged Sunday with three counts of assault, three counts of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful weapon use. The charges stem from the shooting that unfolded early Sunday in the 7800 block of East 233rd Street.
PECULIAR, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Versailles Woman Charged with 2nd Degree Murder

In the early morning hours of Saturday, July 9, Morgan County Sheriff Deputies responded to property in the 9300 block of McCasland Road in Versailles, for a report of a man being shot. Upon arrival, deputies located Dennis Seybold, age 65, dead of an obvious gunshot wound, according to Sheriff...
VERSAILLES, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital
kmmo.com

WARRENSBURG MAN CHARGED WITH MURDER DUE IN COURT

One of two persons charged with multiple felonies after a 47-year-old Warrensburg man was found dead of gunshot wounds on April 17 is due for a court proceeding. Johnson County Sheriff Scott Munsterman says deputies responded to a rural Warrensburg address where they discovered Clifford Heffele deceased from multiple gunshot wounds. A second Victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries from a single gunshot wound.
WARRENSBURG, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Three Injured in Pettis County Rollover

Three people were injured in a one-vehicle crash that occurred in Pettis County early Sunday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2011 Toyota Camry, driven by 57-year-old Kenneth L. Grant of Sedalia, was on US 65, south of 765 Highway around 1:30 a.m., when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway, crossed over the northbound lanes and became airborne.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMBC.com

Large search party reportedly finds missing hiker at Lake Jacomo

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — The search is reportedly over at Lake Jacomo. On Monday, Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forté confirmed that an extensive search party was looking for a missing hiker at the freshwater reservoir near Blue Springs, Missouri. Officers have now confirmed that the hiker has been...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
8K+
Followers
804
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy