Elden Ring UI meme revived by the cluttered screens of Skull and Bones and Xenoblade Chronicles 3

The UI for both Skull and Bones and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is so overwhelming, it’s revived that Elden Ring meme from earlier this year.

Yesterday, we got our first look at some Skull and Bones gameplay , which was quite the treat considering Ubisoft has kept a lid firmly on the upcoming pirate game for quite some time now. We also found out that the game is finally due to release on November 8, 2022. That’s exactly one day before Sony’s highly anticipated sequel God of War Ragnarok , in case you were curious.

One thing that has caught some people’s attention though, is the fact that the UI for Skull and Bones is quite... overwhelming. In fact, as pointed out by @ bluefootednewt on Twitter, it’s oddly similar to an Elden Ring meme from earlier this year which saw players adding more and more on-screen elements to the normally clean UI of FromSoftware's masterwork.

See more

As pointed out by another Twitter user , this is particularly funny as the meme started out as a response to the question: "What if Elden Ring was developed by Ubisoft?" And, well, Skull and Bones is currently being developed by Ubisoft. Life imitates art and all that.

Skull and Bones and Ubisoft aren’t the only ones giving off Elden Ring UI meme vibes though. A recently released Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Japanese trailer also showed off some of the JRPG’s UI and it's just as chaotic, if not more so. You can find a prime example of the kind of thing we’re talking about below. This clearly doesn’t seem to be putting people off buying the game though, as scalpers are selling Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Special Edition for over $300.

See more

Want to know more about Ubisoft’s elusive pirate game? Take a look at our Skull and Bones preview .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.