Following the positive identification of the victim and notification of family, the Fairfield Police identify the victim from last evening’s homicide as:. Zion’s 16th birthday would have been on 07/15/2022 and on behalf of Chief Robert Kalamaras and the entire Fairfield Police Department, we offer our most sincere condolences to Zion’s family. Our investigators are working diligently, pursuing several leads to apprehend the person(s) responsible.

WESTPORT, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO