ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

1000-lb Sisters star Amy Slaton gives birth to baby boy & reveals sweet name

By Courtney Ciandella
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oRkes_0gZ7BKun00

In April, Amy gave an update on her pregnancy journey as fans worried about the TV star's health.

Previously, the star shed 136 pounds to safely give birth to her firstborn son, who is now one.

Upon reaching her 27-week mile-marker, the 32-year-old wanted to celebrate her progress.

She posted on Instagram: "27 weeks baby!!!"

Amy shared a graphic from an app of the baby's progress at the nearly seven-month mark, revealing the child is now approximately 14-and-a-half inches head to toe and weighs two pounds.

The TLC star also added an explanation about the boy's development.

The update read: "Your baby's eyelids, which have been fused shut, can now open and close, and she may blink in response to light."

It continued: "If you shine a flashlight at your tummy, you may feel her respond with a burst of flutters and wiggles."

Amy also shared: "Chalk up any tiny rhythmic movements you may be feeling to a case of baby hiccups, which may be common from now on."

HEALTHY HABITS

Amy previously revealed to The Sun exclusively that while she has cut back on cigarettes during her pregnancy, she is still smoking.

The reality star also noted that she has been eating healthier.

Amy told The Sun: "I'm not drinking alcohol. I used to smoke a pack of cigarettes a day, like 20, now I'm down to about five a day. I'm trying to cut down."

She added: "I feel like I'm actually losing weight with this baby because I'm eating right."

Amy shared: "Gage's favorite foods are green beans, broccoli, brussels sprouts, and tuna fish. That boy will eat tuna salad every day if I let him.

"He eats healthy so I eat healthily. But I do have sugar here just in case my sugar gets low, because with this baby my sugar drops into the 40s, with Gage it was always high."

The star concluded: "I asked my doctor, 'Hey is it okay if I lose weight.' And my doctor said yes, as long as the baby gains it."

CONCERNS FOR TAMMY

1000-lb Sisters fans have also expressed concern for Amy's sister Tammy, who has been seeking treatment for her food addiction.

On the day of Amy's son's birth, it was revealed that Tammy's life-saving surgery had been delayed due to a medical crisis.

The Sun can exclusively confirm Tammy's bariatric surgery is set to take place the last week of July in Lexington, Kentucky.

A source exclusively told The Sun Tammy, 35, remains in rehab as she prepares for her extensive life-saving surgery.

By the end of July, Tammy will be ready to undergo her bariatric surgery - like her sister Amy once had - to lose even more weight at a rapid pace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ty4W9_0gZ7BKun00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3axwuU_0gZ7BKun00

Bariatric surgery, also called gastric bypass surgery, is an operation on the digestive system to help a patient lose weight quickly in extreme situations.

Originally, the 1000-Lb Sisters star was set to complete her bariatric surgery by the end of June.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cCnD2_0gZ7BKun00
Amy last gave an update on her pregnancy in April when she reached the 37-week mark Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WyLfd_0gZ7BKun00
She also previously told The Sun that she adopted some healthier habits during her pregnancy Credit: TLC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CYBdc_0gZ7BKun00
Fans have expressed their concerns for Amy's sister, Tammy, who has been seeking treatment for her food addiction Credit: TLC

Comments / 23

NotAgain
1d ago

I can’t get past she STILL smoking. I would think when u know u have a tiny person trying to grow all its limbs and organs that u would want to quit completely!!! At least know the baby doesn’t have a choice and ur forcing him to have all those chemicals from the cigarettes. SMH

Reply
13
Kathy Coop
1d ago

Um… wow I can’t think of a single good thing to say about this. Enjoy your brief blissful moment in the spotlight. No one will care about you a year from now and you will no doubt be living on food stamps and broken dreams

Reply(1)
6
Sharon Carlson
2d ago

good for you I'm really really proud of you I know you for a long time the baby is beautiful

Reply
5
Related
HollywoodLife

Honey Boo Boo, 16, Wears Diamond Ring On Engagement Finger After Mama June Loses Custody: Photo

Is Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson engaged? The 16-year-old wore a diamond ring on that finger in a snapshot from the first photos of her sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon‘s 1-month-old twins. The image, which was released June 20 and can be seen below, shows Alana spending time with her family while sporting a diamond ring on her left ring finger. This fueled speculation that Alana’s engaged to her boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20.
RELATIONSHIPS
TODAY.com

It's a boy! '1000-Lb. Sisters' star Amy Slaton welcomes 2nd child

Amy Slaton from "1000-Lb. Sisters" has welcomed her second child, a boy named Glenn Allen Halterman, with husband Michael. “The wait is finally over... Michael and I are happy to announce the birth of our son, Glenn Allen Halterman," she told TODAY in a statement. "The delivery was a huge success and now I have both of my miracle boys; our family is complete!”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Popculture

TV Host Divorces Husband Following 2 Years of Marriage

Charissa Thompson recently spoke out about her choice to end her two-year marriage. The sportscaster filed official documents in May, bringing a close to the coupling. The details come from The Blast, revealing that the Fox NFL Kickoff host is walking away from sports agent Kyle Thousand, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for ending the marriage. The pair wed at the height of the pandemic in Dec. 2020. According to Thompson's divorce documents, they separated just one year later in 2021. The date of separation can be important due to division of finances and assets when the time is right.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digestive System#Gastric Bypass Surgery#The Boy#Tlc
shefinds

Robin Roberts Just Gave A Heartbreaking Update About Her Girlfriend's Health Status On Her Return To 'GMA'

This story was updated on 06/21/22 to reflect Robin Roberts’ latest comments about Amber Laign’s cancer diagnosis. Robin Roberts gave a candid and emotional update on girlfriend Amber Laign’s “challenging week” amid her ongoing cancer battle during the host’s return to ‘Good Morning America’ on Monday, June 20th. After taking off to go on vacation in Key West, Florida, with her longtime partner, Robin returned to the set of the popular morning series to deliver her signature “Morning Message and Prayer.” Robin offered heartfelt thanks to her loyal fans for understanding her very important reason for stepping away from the cameras.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Priscilla Presley Poses With Daughter Lisa Marie & Rarely Seen Twin Granddaughters In New Photos

Priscilla Presley and Elvis Presley divorced way back in 1973, before his infamous death in 1977. But the so-called King of Rock and Roll’s famous ex-wife has never stopped being a luminous public figure, and on Tuesday she presided over the remaining Presley family members as they attended a Hand and Footprint Ceremony. Priscilla, 77, her daughter Lisa Marie Presley, 54, and her granddaughters Riley Keough, 33 and twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, 13, were all pictured at legendary TCL Chinese Theaters in Hollywood on June 21.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
HollywoodLife

Eve Twins With Baby Son Wilde Wolf, 4 Months, In Adorable Animal-Print Outfits: Photo

Looks like Eve is a super stylish mom! In an adorable photo posted to her Instagram account on June 18, the rapper snuggled with her four month year old baby named Wilde Wolf. The newborn and his mama both sported cool white sunglasses, while Eve rocked a leopard print hat. Meanwhile, her baby boy matched her animal print style by sporting an adorable tiger onesie. Eve also chose to wear a minimalistic white blouse that she left unbuttoned to show a ruched shirt underneath. “ready for the #sun #Wildethang” she humorously captioned, followed by a plethora of fitting emojis.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kellie Pickler’s Husband: Everything To Know About Kyle Jacobs & Their 11 Year Marriage

Kellie Pickler has everything that matters, and more! “Not all women want diamonds,” the fresh-faced country crooner posted to her Instagram account on April 28, 2022. “Some just want a cute farmhouse on 50 acres. With a wraparound porch to drink coffee on!!” The 36-year-old “Red High Heels” beauty captioned the meme, “So true.” But what would that idyllic porch be without the man of her dreams, country songwriter Kyle Jacobs?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
587K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy