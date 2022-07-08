1000-lb Sisters star Amy Slaton gives birth to baby boy & reveals sweet name

In April, Amy gave an update on her pregnancy journey as fans worried about the TV star's health.

Previously, the star shed 136 pounds to safely give birth to her firstborn son, who is now one.

Upon reaching her 27-week mile-marker, the 32-year-old wanted to celebrate her progress.

She posted on Instagram: "27 weeks baby!!!"

Amy shared a graphic from an app of the baby's progress at the nearly seven-month mark, revealing the child is now approximately 14-and-a-half inches head to toe and weighs two pounds.

The TLC star also added an explanation about the boy's development.

The update read: "Your baby's eyelids, which have been fused shut, can now open and close, and she may blink in response to light."

It continued: "If you shine a flashlight at your tummy, you may feel her respond with a burst of flutters and wiggles."

Amy also shared: "Chalk up any tiny rhythmic movements you may be feeling to a case of baby hiccups, which may be common from now on."

HEALTHY HABITS

Amy previously revealed to The Sun exclusively that while she has cut back on cigarettes during her pregnancy, she is still smoking.

The reality star also noted that she has been eating healthier.

Amy told The Sun: "I'm not drinking alcohol. I used to smoke a pack of cigarettes a day, like 20, now I'm down to about five a day. I'm trying to cut down."

She added: "I feel like I'm actually losing weight with this baby because I'm eating right."

Amy shared: "Gage's favorite foods are green beans, broccoli, brussels sprouts, and tuna fish. That boy will eat tuna salad every day if I let him.

"He eats healthy so I eat healthily. But I do have sugar here just in case my sugar gets low, because with this baby my sugar drops into the 40s, with Gage it was always high."

The star concluded: "I asked my doctor, 'Hey is it okay if I lose weight.' And my doctor said yes, as long as the baby gains it."

CONCERNS FOR TAMMY

1000-lb Sisters fans have also expressed concern for Amy's sister Tammy, who has been seeking treatment for her food addiction.

On the day of Amy's son's birth, it was revealed that Tammy's life-saving surgery had been delayed due to a medical crisis.

The Sun can exclusively confirm Tammy's bariatric surgery is set to take place the last week of July in Lexington, Kentucky.

A source exclusively told The Sun Tammy, 35, remains in rehab as she prepares for her extensive life-saving surgery.

By the end of July, Tammy will be ready to undergo her bariatric surgery - like her sister Amy once had - to lose even more weight at a rapid pace.

Bariatric surgery, also called gastric bypass surgery, is an operation on the digestive system to help a patient lose weight quickly in extreme situations.

Originally, the 1000-Lb Sisters star was set to complete her bariatric surgery by the end of June.

Amy last gave an update on her pregnancy in April when she reached the 37-week mark Credit: Instagram

She also previously told The Sun that she adopted some healthier habits during her pregnancy Credit: TLC