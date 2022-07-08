From an ESB and pilsner to a triple New England IPA: 6 craft beers to check out this weekend with Tapped In CT

West Hartford, Ct. - 09/23/2021 - WeHa Brewing & Roasting Company Cloe Poisson/Hartford Courant/TNS

We’ve got plenty of sunny, summertime weather this weekend. Why not give one of the beers below a try?

This week’s selection is as good as it gets for a hot summer day, with loads of low ABV offerings to choose from. You’ve got a crisp, refreshing pilsner, a classic Extra Special Bitter, a rich and complex wild ale, and even a lighter coffee stout to enjoy.

Of course, we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention Tox Brewing’s 10% Triple IPA, either. That one might best be shared with a friend or two!

Check out what to expect from each of these craft beers and where you can get them, too. Cheers!

Clocktown Brewing Company: Pendulum, 6% English Pub Ale (ESB)

135 S Main St # 3, Thomaston

When’s the last time you had a pint of Extra Special Bitter? It’s a classic London brew, one that Clocktown Brewing Company has on tap with their 6% Pendulum. Both bitter and sweet, it’s a great beer to pair with their extensive food menu.

“Moderate bitterness balances out the malt and alcohol sweetness in the English-Style Ale. Brewed with a generous amount of native English hops that give it the aroma of honey, citrus and spice. You will feel like you are sitting at a pub with a pint in London!”

Fox Farm Brewery: Allegro Bhumi, 6.8 Wild Ale

62 Music Vale Rd, Salem

Need your wild ale fix? Fox Farm has a layered and complex offering with a matching hop profile.

“With a grist and hop treatment reminiscent of classic Saisons, Allegro offers a base favoring an expressive yeast fermentation and the hop character to match. Aged 14-months in 750L oak casks, it’s a lively and satisfying example of the versatility and approachability of spontaneously fermented ales. Allegro Bhumi uses that base to feature distinctive citrus from one of our favorite growers/purveyors, Flavors by Bhumi (Florence, NJ). Allegro is uniquely suited for putting that special citrus on full display. For this first iteration, we blended Fukushu Kumquats, Limequats and Mandarinquats - the fruit is cohesive and well-integrated with the base but lends a remarkable and unique punch of citrus.”

High Nine Brewing: Joe, 6% Coffee Stout

6 Winter Ave suite 7, Deep River

While heavy-hitter stouts are always appreciated, it’s great to see High Nine Brewing with a lighter rendition. Fans of Guatemalan coffee won’t want to pass this 6% offering up.

“Roasty, chocolatey, creamy stout bursting with aroma of fresh Deep River Roasters Guatemalan coffee.”

Luppoleto Brewing Company: 5.8% Luppopils, Pilsner

20 Main St Unit #15, Windsor Locks

It’s hard to beat a crisp, refreshing pilsner as temperatures tick up higher. Luppoleto has an offering that’ll hit the spot after a day working outdoors or spending time with friends and family.

“Delicate earthy, floral noble hops mingle with the bright, crisp pilsner malt to produce a modern classic. The practice of dry hopping Bohemian-style Pils is a practice popularized by Birrifico Italiano and later amplified by Firestone Walker and Oxbow stateside.”

Tox Brewing Company: Triple Apparition, 10% Triple IPA

635 Broad St, New London

Tox Brewing Company has a mammoth-sized brew ready for the weekend: a 10% triple New England IPA with loads of Galaxy and Mosaic hops. Be careful with this beer!

“ Triple Apparition is an even more scaled up version of one of our original IPAs, our Galaxy/Mosaic IPA with a kiss of Citra in the dry hop, Apparition. Triple Dry Hopped, this offering is soft and fluffy with a mild sweetness and a dusting of fleeting bitterness. A smooth Triple that exudes big notes of Pineapple, Mango, and Overripe Melon. Every ghostly figure added to this series’ label signifies another calculated step of flavor exploration down a path as we grow comfortable enough to further do so.”

WeHa Brewing: Lay Low, 5.5% New England Pale Ale

141 Shield St, West Hartford

If you’re looking for a lighter rendition of a fruity, juicy New England IPA, WeHa has you covered. Their Lay Low Pale Ale is a modest 5.5% but packs a great deal of citrusy and tropical notes from its medley of hops.

“This beer is a lower ABV, crushable version of a NEIPA. Full-bodied and creamy with sweet fruit, citrus, and tropical notes from the combination of Citra, Simcoe, El Dorado, and Idaho 7 hops.”