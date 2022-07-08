ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hartford, CT

From an ESB and pilsner to a triple New England IPA: 6 craft beers to check out this weekend with Tapped In CT

By Blaine Callahan, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IAlnJ_0gZ7BFVA00
West Hartford, Ct. - 09/23/2021 - WeHa Brewing & Roasting Company Cloe Poisson/Hartford Courant/TNS

We’ve got plenty of sunny, summertime weather this weekend. Why not give one of the beers below a try?

This week’s selection is as good as it gets for a hot summer day, with loads of low ABV offerings to choose from. You’ve got a crisp, refreshing pilsner, a classic Extra Special Bitter, a rich and complex wild ale, and even a lighter coffee stout to enjoy.

Of course, we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention Tox Brewing’s 10% Triple IPA, either. That one might best be shared with a friend or two!

Check out what to expect from each of these craft beers and where you can get them, too. Cheers!

Clocktown Brewing Company: Pendulum, 6% English Pub Ale (ESB)

135 S Main St # 3, Thomaston

When’s the last time you had a pint of Extra Special Bitter? It’s a classic London brew, one that Clocktown Brewing Company has on tap with their 6% Pendulum. Both bitter and sweet, it’s a great beer to pair with their extensive food menu.

“Moderate bitterness balances out the malt and alcohol sweetness in the English-Style Ale. Brewed with a generous amount of native English hops that give it the aroma of honey, citrus and spice. You will feel like you are sitting at a pub with a pint in London!”

Fox Farm Brewery: Allegro Bhumi, 6.8 Wild Ale

62 Music Vale Rd, Salem

Need your wild ale fix? Fox Farm has a layered and complex offering with a matching hop profile.

“With a grist and hop treatment reminiscent of classic Saisons, Allegro offers a base favoring an expressive yeast fermentation and the hop character to match. Aged 14-months in 750L oak casks, it’s a lively and satisfying example of the versatility and approachability of spontaneously fermented ales. Allegro Bhumi uses that base to feature distinctive citrus from one of our favorite growers/purveyors, Flavors by Bhumi (Florence, NJ). Allegro is uniquely suited for putting that special citrus on full display. For this first iteration, we blended Fukushu Kumquats, Limequats and Mandarinquats - the fruit is cohesive and well-integrated with the base but lends a remarkable and unique punch of citrus.”

High Nine Brewing: Joe, 6% Coffee Stout

6 Winter Ave suite 7, Deep River

While heavy-hitter stouts are always appreciated, it’s great to see High Nine Brewing with a lighter rendition. Fans of Guatemalan coffee won’t want to pass this 6% offering up.

“Roasty, chocolatey, creamy stout bursting with aroma of fresh Deep River Roasters Guatemalan coffee.”

Luppoleto Brewing Company: 5.8% Luppopils, Pilsner

20 Main St Unit #15, Windsor Locks

It’s hard to beat a crisp, refreshing pilsner as temperatures tick up higher. Luppoleto has an offering that’ll hit the spot after a day working outdoors or spending time with friends and family.

“Delicate earthy, floral noble hops mingle with the bright, crisp pilsner malt to produce a modern classic. The practice of dry hopping Bohemian-style Pils is a practice popularized by Birrifico Italiano and later amplified by Firestone Walker and Oxbow stateside.”

Tox Brewing Company: Triple Apparition, 10% Triple IPA

635 Broad St, New London

Tox Brewing Company has a mammoth-sized brew ready for the weekend: a 10% triple New England IPA with loads of Galaxy and Mosaic hops. Be careful with this beer!

Triple Apparition is an even more scaled up version of one of our original IPAs, our Galaxy/Mosaic IPA with a kiss of Citra in the dry hop, Apparition. Triple Dry Hopped, this offering is soft and fluffy with a mild sweetness and a dusting of fleeting bitterness. A smooth Triple that exudes big notes of Pineapple, Mango, and Overripe Melon. Every ghostly figure added to this series’ label signifies another calculated step of flavor exploration down a path as we grow comfortable enough to further do so.”

WeHa Brewing: Lay Low, 5.5% New England Pale Ale

141 Shield St, West Hartford

If you’re looking for a lighter rendition of a fruity, juicy New England IPA, WeHa has you covered. Their Lay Low Pale Ale is a modest 5.5% but packs a great deal of citrusy and tropical notes from its medley of hops.

“This beer is a lower ABV, crushable version of a NEIPA. Full-bodied and creamy with sweet fruit, citrus, and tropical notes from the combination of Citra, Simcoe, El Dorado, and Idaho 7 hops.”

