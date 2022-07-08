Predators trade forward Luke Kunin to Sharks

The Nashville Predators traded forward Luke Kunin to the San Jose Sharks on Friday in a draft-day deal.

The Predators, in turn, received forward John Leonard and a third-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Kunin, 24, skated in all 82 contests for Nashville last season and contributed 22 points (13 goals, nine assists) and 99 penalty minutes.

A first-round pick (15th overall) by Minnesota in 2016, Kunin has 93 points (46 goals, 47 assists) through 251 career games with the Wild (2017-20) and Predators.

Leonard, 23, had one goal and one assist in 14 games last season with San Jose. He has 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) in 58 career games with the Sharks.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: