Featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski (thumb) out 12 weeks

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago
UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will be sidelined 12 weeks after sustaining a broken left thumb during his title defense against Max Holloway.

Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC) posted an X-ray of his broken thumb while sharing the news over social media.

“Broke my thumb in the second round, but that don’t stop us,” Volkanovski wrote Friday on Twitter. “Having surgery today and will be out for 12 weeks. Looking forward to getting back out there, thanks to everyone for the support.”

Despite sustaining the injury in the second round, the 33-year-old Australian recorded his fourth successful title defense by defeating Holloway by unanimous decision at UFC 276 in Las Vegas last Saturday.

–Field Level Media

