ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Shares rise as FTSE regains lost ground

By Pa City Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MNIZQ_0gZ79iw400
Shares rose in London on Friday, but remained below Monday’s close (Ian West/PA) (PA Archive)

The FTSE 100 rose slightly on Friday as the dust settled following the Prime Minister’s resignation announcement – which had caused shares to bounce a day earlier.

Traders saw Boris Johnson’s impending exit as a sign of financial security but only after the FTSE suffered its worst performance on Tuesday since March.

The index closed at 7,196.24 on Friday, up by 0.1%, still slightly below Monday’s close.

Oil companies topped the leaderboard as traders bet on traditional energy over greener sources.

In the US, an unexpectedly strong jobs report prompted optimism from investors ahead of the weekend, with 372,000 jobs added in the US in June.

The S&P 500 index and Dow Jones were both trading up 0.2% by the time the European markets closed.

“It’s been a fairly low-key end to another choppy week for European markets after the latest US payrolls report showed that the US economy added 372,000 jobs in June,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

“The decent jobs report prompted a bigger reaction from markets in the US, than here in Europe, where trading activity has been lacklustre, but still looks set to finish the week on a positive note.”

But analysts warn the labour market tightness only adds to inflationary pressures and increases the chances of rate rises this month.

Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at online trading platform IG, said: “The latest US jobs report helped alleviate fears that the widely anticipated recession could begin to hit business investment and hiring decisions.

“Nevertheless, we have seen some weakness for US markets as better-than-expected payrolls, and stable unemployment/wages strengthen the case for a 75 basis-point hike in three-weeks’ time.

“Inflation remains the key concern for the Fed, and the absence of major red flags in the economy serves to raise the likeliness of Fed action to stifle price pressures.”

Elsewhere in Europe, the Dax index was up 1.3% and the CAC 40 closed 0.4% higher.

The pound reached 1.2033 against the dollar and fell to 1.1824 against the euro in the wake of the Prime Minister’s resignation.

In company news, JD Sports saw its shares rise 2.5% after announcing former Morrisons boss Andrew Higginson would take over from Peter Cowgill as its new chairman.

Shares in housebuilder Vistry rose 2.1% after saying its profits could exceed expectations due to a period of high demand in the first half of the year.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Ashtead, up 117p to 3,839p, St James’s Place, up 32.5p to 1,149p, CocaCola HBC, up 48p to 1,848p, JD Sports, up 3p to 125.25p, and Airtel Africa, up 3.4p to 147.8p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Standard Chartered, down 17.6p to 579.4p, GSK, down 36.6p to 1,754.8p, HSBC, down 9.8p to 525.8p, Taylor Wimpey, down 1.9p to 112.95p, and Hikma, down 20.0p to 1,697p.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Cryptoverse: Shrimps and whales keep bitcoin afloat

July 12 (Reuters) - The shrimps of the crypto world have joined the whales in a glorious last stand to banish the bleak bitcoin winter. These two contrasting groups are both HODLers - investors in bitcoin as a long-term proposition who refuse to sell their holdings - and they are determined to drive back the bears, despite their portfolios being deep in the red.
MARKETS
The Independent

Worst airports for flight delays revealed

Birmingham Airport was the worst in the UK for flight delays last year, an investigation has found. Departures from the West Midlands airport were an average of 12 minutes and 24 seconds late taking-off in 2021, according to analysis of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) data by the PA news agency.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Gas pipeline shutdown starts amid German suspicion of Russia

A major gas pipeline from Russia to Germany shut down for annual maintenance on Monday amid German concern that Russia may not resume the flow of gas as scheduled. The Nord Stream 1 pipeline, Germany's main source of Russian gas, is scheduled to be out of action until July 21 for routine work that the operator says includes “testing of mechanical elements and automation systems.” The operator's data showed the gas flow dropping as planned on Monday morning.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

UK Covid infection levels reach new record high for pandemic, estimates show

Covid infection levels in the UK have reached a new record high for the pandemic, estimates show.An average of 351,000 people are contracting the virus each day, according to the latest incidence figures from the ZOE Covid study – an increase of 13 per cent from the beginning of the month.The previous record of 350,000 daily infections was set in late March 2022.Professor Tim Spector, the lead scientist behind the research, said 1 in 15 people in the UK currently have the virus. He added that cases are still rising across England but flattening in Scotland and Wales.Infection rates are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

AP Exclusive: Venezuela jails 3 Americans amid US outreach

Three Americans were quietly jailed in Venezuela earlier this year for allegedly trying to enter the country illegally and now face long prison sentences in the politically turbulent nation, The Associated Press has learned.None of the arrests have previously been reported. Two of the men — a lawyer from California and a computer programmer from Texas — were arrested in late March, just days after President Nicolás Maduro's socialist government freed two other Americans.Venezuelan security forces nabbed lawyer Eyvin Hernandez, 44, and computer programmer Jerrel Kenemore, 52, in separate incidents in the western state of Tachira, according to a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ftse#Uk#Dow Jones#European#Cmc Markets#Ig
The Independent

Russia fines Apple for violating data storage law

A Moscow court on Tuesday fined Apple 2 million rubles (about $34,000) for refusing to store the personal data of Russian users on servers in Russia, part of government efforts to control online activity. Zoom Video Communications and Ookla, which runs the internet tool Speedtest, were both fined 1 million...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Japan may tighten its gun control regulations even further in wake of Shinzo Abe’s assassination

Japan would consider possible regulation on handmade guns in the wake of former prime minister Shinzo Abe’s killing, said a government official on Tuesday.There’s already a legal ban on owning firearms in Japan but authorities plan to look into any need to regulate handmade guns while examining the shooting that killed Mr Abe and similar incidents, chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a news conference."We are aware that current regulations strictly restrict firearms, whether handmade or not," he said.The comments came as the assassination of the former prime minister in broad daylight last Friday shocked a world which came...
ASIA
The Independent

Tory leadership: What are the candidates’ voting records? From Brexit to LGBT rights

One way to look at Tory leadership candidates is their voting record in parliament. Generally, most have voted with the Tory whip, and their record will depend on when they were in the party and what it was following at the time.Here are summaries of their votes on key issues, with help from the website TheyWorkForYou.Rishi Sunak BrexitDuring the EU referendum, Rishi Sunak campaigned to leave the EU. In terms of parliamentary votes, he has generally followed the Tory whip on EU matters. LGBT rights Rishi Sunak hasn't been an MP long enough to be present for any significant votes...
WORLD
The Independent

UK heatwave: Emergency planning in government amid fears temperatures could hit 40C

Britain could see its first ever national heatwave emergency this weekend as forecasters warn of dangerously high temperatures in the coming days. The Met Office predicts the mercury will exceed 35C and could even reach 40C on Sunday. There is around a 30% chance that the current heat record - of 38.7C set in Cambridge in 2019 - could be broken.As parts of south-east England sweltered at 31C on Tuesday, the Met Office issued an updated “amber” extreme heat warning covering July 17 and July 18 for much of England and Wales.Exceptionally high temperatures are expected to peak on...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
HSBC
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Ex-detainee of Australia’s offshore refugee detention centre shares fears over UK Rwanda plan

When Ellie Shakiba arrived on Nauru island, a 21km-square patch of rock in the Pacific Ocean, she thought she wouldn’t be there for long.She had survived a perilous journey from Iran, through Indonesia, into the hands of people smugglers and across the Indian Ocean. Her head full of warm expectations about the Western world, she had hoped that Australia would house her as a refugee. Instead, she was shipped to a detention centre 2,800 miles away.Looking around, there was very little except a collection of nylon tents covered inside and out with carcinogenic cadmium-laced dust – a legacy from when...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

The Independent

741K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy