ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Police Seeking This Man In Connecting With Framingham Home Break

By editor
FraminghamSOURCE
FraminghamSOURCE
 4 days ago

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are asking for the public’s help to identify this man in connection with a report...

framinghamsource.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Framingham, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Framingham, MA
CBS Boston

Man arrested after SWAT team surrounds Tewksbury home

TEWKSBURY – A man wanted for a shooting in Boston was arrested after a SWAT team surrounded his home in Tewksbury Monday afternoon. Police say 22-year-old Ron Bell was allegedly involved in a shooting on Edgewood Drive on July 4 in Mattapan. Tewksbury Police requested assistance serving the arrest warrant from the NEMLEC SWAT team. Bell eventually came out of his home on Revere Road after several attempts to talk with him.Bell is charged with assault with intent to murder, carrying a loaded firearm without a license and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building. He will be arraigned Tuesday in Dorchester District Court. 
TEWKSBURY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#This Man#Framingham Home Break#Framingham Police
Martha's Vineyard Times

Man charged in stabbing incident

A 48-year-old Boston man was arraigned in Edgartown District Court Monday on charges of attempted murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, threatening to commit a crime, and disorderly conduct. Alessandro Lourenco pleaded not guilty to the charges, which stem from a stabbing incident that took...
EDGARTOWN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police searching for suspects in two Cambridge stabbings

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Police are investigating two stabbings in Cambridge. The victims, both men, were found in the areas of 750 Massachusetts Ave. and 5 Western Ave. shortly after 8 p.m. Police say the men may be homeless. They were taken to area hospitals with potentially life-threatening injuries. Two...
WCVB

5 Investigates: Why victim in Massachusetts domestic abuse case faced felony charges

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Shauna Fopiano, of Massachusetts, is the victim of a case of alleged domestic violence. She has a restraining order against her husband. But when she walked into a Plymouth courthouse earlier this month, she was a defendant facing eight counts of unlawful wiretapping for secretly recording her husband, the same man accused of abusing her.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MassLive.com

Demonstrators complain Hampden DA failing to notify victims when assailants released from custody; police not doing enough with unsolved homicides

SPRINGFIELD — Demonstrators on the steps of the Roderick Ireland Courthouse on Monday charged that the Hampden District Attorney’s Office routinely fails to notify the victims of violent crime when their assailant is released from custody. “The DA is allowing people back into the community who have been...
HAMPDEN, MA
whdh.com

One person in hospital from stabbing in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Roxbury early Monday morning. At 3:52 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of a person stabbed at 2179 Washington Street in Roxbury. Officers located an adult male suffering from serious life-threatening injuries upon arriving...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Large party in Randolph leads to 4 arrests

RANDOLPH – Officers from several towns were needed to break up a party late Saturday night in Randolph.There was a large response on Reservoir Drive around 9:30 p.m. Randolph Police said they received several reports about loud music and parking issues.Because of the size of the crowd, police called for mutual aid. Four arrests were made.Randolph Police said on that there were no injuries reported.It took about two hours to clear everyone from the neighborhood.
RANDOLPH, MA
WCVB

Rape kit tested 10 years after Massachusetts assault yields a match

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — The rape kit taken in 2012 from a 16-year-old sexual assault victim in Massachusetts was not tested until recently. When it was, there was a match. The arrest in the New Bedford rape is now the second sexual assault that Bristol County prosecutors say they have solved through the District Attorney's Office initiative to find and test rape kits that were not tested for DNA.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigate Stabbing in Roxbury

A portion of Nubian Square remains closed at this hour as Boston police investigate an early morning stabbing. Boston EMS confirms that one person was transported from the scene and taken to a local hospital. Officers can be seen investigating the incident that happened at the corner of Ruggles and...
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
5K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy