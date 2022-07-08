ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Signed, Sober You: An Open Letter To My Dad Self Before I Go Too Hard For A One-Day Country Music Festival

By Dave Pidancet
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W3LUb_0gZ791GC00
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Dear Festival Me,

If you’re reading this, you’re probably in a porta potty somewhere in Pasadena, California. And it might be too late, but I’ll try anyway: You’re too old for this shit.

You survived Stagecoach’s three days… good for you. After that weeklong hangover wore off, you thought you’d ease back in with the one-day Palomino Festival. But a 12-hour country music show is still marathon, not a sprint, a fact you forgot when you took down those three travel-sized bottles of Fireball in the parking lot for lunch.

But I forgive you. Palomino’s lineup and a full day without your kids got you a little too stoked. Brookside at the Rose Bowl had you thinking you were back at a Pac 12 Big 10 pregame tailgate again. And you dealt with that late-afternoon Charley Crockett-Zach Bryan-Turnpike Troubadours trifecta by strategically front-loading your beers during prime “dad nap” hours from 2-4pm.

And now the sun is setting, your pizza-filled gut is churning, and the dadbod is shutting down. If you don’t get your act together quick, you’ll sleep through Willie Nelson’s set in a sand trap somewhere outside the Rose Bowl like some sorry UCLA coed.

But you’re better than that.

Pull up those jeans, suck in that gut, and find someone who will sell you a bottle of water, a cup of coffee, and as many Red Bulls as you can carry. You’re staying up past your bedtime tonight, so fuel accordingly.

And if you even THINK about heading to the bar again, may I remind you: YOU’RE TOO OLD FOR THIS SHIT.

Signed,

Sober You

P.S.: An $11 Bud Light does NOT count as water.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

The “Highest Horse” Of Them All: Willie Nelson & “Trigger” Brought The House Down During Kacey Musgraves’ Palomino Festival Set

Midway through Kacey Musgraves’ headlining set at the Palomino Festival in Pasadena, California Saturday night, she performed her pop/country cross-over hit, “High Horse,” from her Grammy-winning Golden Hour album. And just as I was starting to yearn for the reliably country and Americana sounds I’d been hearing...
PASADENA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
City
Pasadena, CA
Pasadena, CA
Entertainment
socalthrills.com

Moulin Rouge: The Musical Theatre Review

This post contains affiliate links and our team will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on the links. There is not a shred of doubt to see why “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” is the most current recipient of 10 Tony-Awards, including best musical. The cabaret nature of nightclub performances suits very well with the jukebox musical style of a broadway caliber exhibition of “truth, beauty, freedom, and love”.
LOS ANGELES, CA
cycleworld.com

Born Free 13 Gallery

In the thirteen years since its inception, the Born Free Show has grown into one of the largest custom motorcycle events in the States. Riders and builders from all over the world fly, ride, or drive to Orange County, California to spend two days celebrating not just V-twin choppers, but now all avenues of SoCal custom style.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie Nelson
Maryland Daily Record

Red Hot Chili Peppers Net Worth 2022

Members Name: Anthony Kiedis, John Frusciante, Flea, Dave Navarro, Chad Smith, Jack Sherman, Josh Klinghoffer, Hillel Slovak, Jack Irons, Arik Marshall, Cliff Martinez, Jesse Tobias, D.H. Peligro, DeWayne McKnight. Years Active: 1983–present. Genres: alternative rock, funk, punk rock, and psychedelic rock. Net Worth in 2022: $450 Million. Last Updated:...
LOS ANGELES, CA
surfer.com

Surfing’s Largest Event is Back and Big Crowds Are Expected

The US Open of Surfing is back at Huntington Beach in 2022. After a brief hiatus during covid, the event is back and they are going big! The 2022 Vans US Open of Surfing (VUSOS) will be a nine-day action sports festival including surf, skateboarding and BMX competition plus a ton of other side events, performances and activities for the entire family to enjoy.
foxla.com

Yelp's top 100 restaurants in Los Angeles, San Fernando Valley

LOS ANGELES - Whether you're looking for that special hole-in-the-wall gem famous for its tacos al pastor or the best place to sweat it out as you devour the spiciest chicken sandwich you've ever eaten, you are sure to find it in Los Angeles or the San Fernando Valley. Yelp...
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

Echo Park’s Nayarit, “The Bear,” dips, tlayudas

Historian and professor Natalia Molina reveals how her grandmother’s restaurant, Nayarit, brought the immigrant community together in 1960s Echo Park. In the new FX series “The Bear,” actor Jeremy Allen White plays Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, a chef with struggles both in and out of the kitchen. A creamy base like sour cream, dried aromatics and a bit of acid, cooking columnist Ben Mims levels up homemade dips. LA Times restaurant critic Bill Addison heads to South Central for a Oaxacan specialty. When Gacia Tachejian couldn’t find coffee she liked in the Valley, she began roasting her own before opening Laidrey in Tarzana. Christine Tran of the Los Angeles Food Policy Council explains the findings of a recent report that examines why 600,000 residents eligible for SNAP benefits have not accessed resources.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Open Letter#Jeans#Before I Go#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Stagecoach
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
UCLA
smobserved.com

Shame on Santa Monica

If you have walked our iconic bluffs overlooking the ocean, you will find discarded cans, old backpacks, blankets and clothes on the other side of the concrete railings that spoil the otherwise majestic ocean view. While the rest of Palisades Park is kept up beautifully, the bluff's rim is riddled...
SANTA MONICA, CA
travellemming.com

27 Best Things to do in Malibu (In 2022)

This seaside hamlet may be home to ‘Billionaire’s Beach,’ but you don’t have to spend like a celeb to enjoy the best things to do in Malibu, California!. As a Los Angeles local, Malibu is close enough to enjoy on a regular basis. Most of my favorite activities, like lounging on Zuma Beach or hiking in the Santa Monica Mountains, cost only a parking fee. This guide will cover plenty of those and some opulent Malibu options I’ve had the good fortune to experience.
MALIBU, CA
Eater

Southern California Might Be Preparing for a Big Nightlife Boom

There’s ample buzz surrounding the future of drinking at restaurants, bars, and clubs throughout California. Over the last month, legislation advanced that extends the sale of alcohol between 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. in specific California cities. Also on deck is a new requirement by California’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control to further train workers who serve or manage cocktails, beer, and wine at a drinking establishment. The combination of these laws could spark a statewide boom for nightlife, especially in Southern California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

162K+
Followers
10K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy