MINDEN — When Jeff Krull passed away last year, his brother and sister-in-law were unsure about what to do with his house. Jeff was an active member of the Minden community, and he lived near the heart of the town: less than a block from Minden’s famous town square. Kevin and Julie Krull owned the building that housed Jeff’s apartment, and they wanted to find a way to honor the man who meant so much to so many.

MINDEN, NE ・ 3 HOURS AGO