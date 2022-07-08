Lenny Von Dohlen dead at 63: Twin Peaks star mourned as ‘magnificent man’ who was ‘passionate about everything’

LENNY Von Dohlen is announced dead at the age of 63 as the Twin Peaks star is mourned as a "magnificent man" who was described as "passionate about everything."

The Twin Peaks actor has passed away, according to Variety.

Actor Lenny Von Dohlen has passed away Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Catherine Von Dohlens said Lenny was a 'magnificent man' Credit: Facebook/Catherine Von Dohlen

Lenny's agent confirmed his death to the publication.

No cause of death was released.

His sister Catherine Von Dohlen announced his death on her Facebook page.

Catherine said: “The world lost a magnificent man on July 5.

"Brother Len was passionate about everything and everyone.

"He was always leading; whether it be riveting conversation, an artistic creation or a trip to new places.

"He loved a good laugh.

She concluded: "He continues on his spiritual journey. Living life full in his memory.”

FANS MOURN

Twin Peaks fans jumped to the comments section and mourned the character of Harold Smith.

Lenny played the role of Harold, a suspect in the murder of Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee).

Harold was an agoraphobic who refused to leave his house.

Before her mysterious death, Laura gave Harold her secret diary.

However, Harold hung himself after Donna pretended to be his friend and tried to steal the diary.

He hung himself after losing faith in human decency.

More to follow...For the latest news on this story keep checking back at Sun Online.

The-sun.com is your go-to destination for the best celebrity news, sports news, real-life stories, jaw-dropping pictures and must-see video.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheUSSun.