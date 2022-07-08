ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menifee, CA

Menifee Street Project and Construction Updates - Week of July 11, 2022

Cover picture for the articleThe City has project and construction updates to share with the community:. A full road closure will remain in place as EMWD’s Murrieta Road Transmission Pipeline Project continues at La Piedra Road and Murrieta Road. The closure will begin Monday, July 11 and continue through Friday, July 15....

mynewsla.com

Fire Erupts Outside Auto Parts Plant, Destroying Truck

A truck loaded with batteries and other combustible material erupted in flames adjacent to a loading dock at a Moreno Valley distribution center Monday, injuring one person as the fire threatened to spread into the facility. The blaze was reported about 12:45 p.m. at the O’Reilly Auto Parts Distribution Center...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
Menifee, CA
Government
City
August, CA
Local
California Government
City
Menifee, CA
Menifee, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
point2homes.com

10390 Stageline Street, Temescal Valley, Riverside County, CA, 92883

Beautifully maintained manufactured home on permanent foundation on private lot in Butterfield Estates. Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this home is perfect for the first time buyer or someone looking to downsize. Loads of updates including new roof in 2020, recently painted interior and exterior, updated dual pane vinyl windows, flooring. Newer water heater, HVAC, and garage door opener too. Vaulted ceilings and an open floor plan provide generous living spaces - dining area, large living room. The bedrooms are well-proportioned and have large closets for ample storage. The galley kitchen has loads of counter space and a window overlooking the patio and rear yard. Enjoy outdoor living with patio and aluminum patio cover, plus lots of yard space for pets and kids to play. The home is in a terrific inside tract location away from the main road where you'll love the peace of a private yard. Association amenities include pool, tennis and basketball courts, a community center, walking paths and greenbelts through the community. Affordable monthly HOA dues are $83. Low tax rate - approximately 1.1% with low special assessments at $598/year. Located in Temescal Valley with all the comforts of nearby Tom's Farm, Glen Ivy Hot Springs Spa, the Shops at Sycamore Creek and DeLeo Regional Park. And enjoy award-winning schools in Corona-Norco Unified School District.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS News

Two vehicle crash in Murrieta results in fatality

A two-vehicle crash in Murrieta took the life of a woman on Saturday afternoon. One of the vehicles involved in the traffic collision rolled over multiple times, according to Riverside County Cal Fire. The crash took place around 12:44 p.m. at Auld Road and Pourroy Road. One person was ejected...
MURRIETA, CA
CBS LA

Brush fire in Diamond Bar threatens structures before being stopped by firefighters

Firefighters stopped the forward progress of a brush fire in Diamond Bar that charred at least four acres of grass Sunday and temporarily threatened homes, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department and the city of Diamond Bar.Dubbed the Cutoff fire, it was initially reported at 1:22 p.m. at Brea Canyon Cutoff Road and the 57 Freeway. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. No injuries were reported in the fire. The city of Diamond Bar tweeted that Los Angeles County Fire Department crews were on the scene with ground and air support.The city of Diamond Bar tweeted at 3:16 p.m. that the fire's forward progress was stopped, with no damage reported. Officials added that firefighters would remain on the scene to do mop-up work.
DIAMOND BAR, CA
mynewsla.com

Blaze Breaks out in Santa Ana River Bottom, Burning Through Heavy Brush

A fire that erupted Friday in the Santa Ana River bottom on the west end of Jurupa Valley burned roughly five acres as crews made steady progress encircling it. The non-injury blaze was reported about 11:10 a.m. in the area of Marlatt Street and Limonite Avenue, on the south side of the river bottom, close to the city limits of Norco, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
SANTA ANA, CA
#Construction Project#Traffic Control#Traffic Signals#Road Closures#Urban Construction#Sce#Meadows Resurfacing
KESQ News Channel 3

No injuries after five-vehicle traffic collision in Cathedral City

Roads are back open following a five-vehicle traffic collision Friday afternoon in Cathedral City. The crash happened on the intersection of Ramon Road and Date Palm Drive. Sergeant Daniel Anes of the Cathedral City Police Department told News Channel 3 that four vehicles were stopped in the westbound #1 lane of Ramon Road for the The post No injuries after five-vehicle traffic collision in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorcyclist Fatally Injured in Collision at Riverside Intersection

A 25-year-old motorcyclist was fatally injured when he collided with a sports sedan that turned in front of him at a Riverside intersection, authorities said Friday. Michael Winter of Redlands died about 8:10 p.m. Thursday in the crash at Streeter Avenue and Jerry Louder Drive, according to the Riverside Police Department.
RIVERSIDE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

City Announces Removal of Statue of Former Palm Springs Mayor

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Following an emotional court battle, the city. announced today that a statue of former Palm Springs Mayor Frank Bogert in. front of City Hall will be removed Wednesday. The will be carried out by the Palm Desert-based Art Collective Fine. Art Services, beginning at 7...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Kern County coroner ID’s person killed in crash

The Kern County coroner’s office released the name of the person killed in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 58. Dharmendra Prasad, 56, of Perris, was a passenger Tuesday in a vehicle that left the roadway and overturned in the eastbound lanes of Highway 58, east of Highway 14, in Mojave.
KERN COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Person Wounded at Convenience Store in Riverside; Suspect Sought

A customer at a 7-Eleven store in Riverside was shot and wounded Monday during an apparent robbery. The crime occurred about 1:50 a.m. in the 5200 block of La Sierra Avenue, said Riverside police Officer Ryan Railsback. The wounded person was taken to a hospital in grave condition, Railsback said.
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Collision with Tesla on Riverside Freeway

A 48-year-old motorcyclist was killed before sunrise Thursday in a collision with a Tesla on the Riverside (91) Freeway, which was partially shut down because of the wreck. Marvin Walker of Lake Elsinore was fatally injured about 4:45 a.m. on the eastbound Riverside Freeway near Magnolia Avenue in Riverside, according to the California Highway Patrol.
CBS LA

More than 4,000 pounds of fireworks seized from 2 locations in the Inland Empire

Four people have been arrested and more than 4,000 pounds of fireworks were seized in a multi-agency operation to crackdown on the sales of illegal fireworks. After two people were arrested on last Saturday during a "buy-bust" operation conducted by CalFire peace officers, investigators learned of fireworks being stored at two more locations. With a search warrant encompassing Riverside, Orange, and San Bernardino counties, CalFire was joined by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department and the hazardous device teams from Riverside County and Orange County to seize approximately 4,424 pounds of fireworks and arrest two more people.
KESQ News Channel 3

Banning homeless camp: New ‘Opportunity Village’ in the works

In Banning, a new emergency shelter, across the street from a homeless encampment, is in the works. Many of you have seen it heading east into the Valley on Interstate 10. Pallet shelters located off Interstate 10 “This is a huge social issue and it's not just in this town or in this state, it's The post Banning homeless camp: New ‘Opportunity Village’ in the works appeared first on KESQ.
BANNING, CA
Fontana Herald News

Five persons are arrested during DUI checkpoint in Fontana on July 9

Five persons were arrested during a DUI checkpoint in Fontana on July 9, according to the Fontana Police Department. The checkpoint was held in the northbound lanes of Citrus Avenue, north of Hawthorne Avenue. There were two DUI alcohol arrests and three warrant arrests during the event. A total of...
FONTANA, CA

