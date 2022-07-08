UCLA Materials Scientists Awarded Department of Energy Grant to Develop 3D-Printed Lithium Ion Batteries

BEVERLY, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- Quantabio, a leading provider of robust DNA and RNA amplification reagents for the most demanding molecular testing and life science research applications, today announced the commercial availability of the qScript Ultra Flex Kit and the qScript Ultra SuperMix for the synthesis of first-strand complementary DNA (cDNA). Both products are part of the new qScript Ultra product family, which features the company’s new reverse transcriptase (RT) enzyme technology that significantly improves product performance, speed and ease of use. Researchers are now able to overcome common PCR inhibitors and reverse transcribe long RNA targets from a broad range of challenging input quantities in an unbiased manner in only 10 minutes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005135/en/ Quantabio’s fast, flexible and easy-to-use qScript Ultra Flex Kit and qScript Ultra SuperMix enable scientists to reverse transcribe longer targets and maximize yields from challenging samples in only 10 minutes. (Photo: Business Wire)

