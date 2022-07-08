ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate Open Houses: North Seattle & West Seattle

Waterland Blog
Waterland Blog
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xlkXd_0gZ76waH00

SPONSORED:

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding two Open Houses this weekend – in North Seattle and West Seattle.

The first Open House is a gorgeous 4 bed/2.5 bath home ready for the city-dweller who wants to be close to it all:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WLkms_0gZ76waH00

Enjoy the convenient location just minutes to Green Lake, Carkeek Park, Ballard, the Interurban Trail, public transportation, shopping and dining.

Single family home, with a fully fenced lot offers room for pets, barbecues and gardening in your private backyard.

Beautifully landscaped and a sweet little covered front porch for sipping lemonade or enjoying your morning coffee.

The interior features hardwood and tile floors, granite countertops, cherry cabinetry & a luxurious master suite with vaulted ceilings.

Three bedrooms up and one on the main floor, perfect for a work from home office. Great flow and lighting w/ generous 2-car garage!

WHEN:

  • Saturday, July 9: Noon – 2 p.m.
  • Sunday, July 10: Noon – 2 p.m.

WHERE: 10505 Whitman Avenue N., Seattle, WA 98133 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

  • List Price: $989,000
  • MLS Number: 1963463
  • Bedrooms: 4
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Year built: 2007
  • Approx. House SqFt: 1,840 s.f.
  • Approx. Lot SqFt: 4,340 s.f.

INCLUSIONS:

  • Dishwasher
  • Dryer
  • Microwave
  • Refrigerator
  • Washer

PHOTOS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MJ9KC_0gZ76waH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NY62l_0gZ76waH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TayGL_0gZ76waH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p9qTp_0gZ76waH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hbUPE_0gZ76waH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r8mlC_0gZ76waH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15PJAh_0gZ76waH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ytL64_0gZ76waH00

MAP:

The final Open House is a full remodel of a West Seattle Gem:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FmFjA_0gZ76waH00

Hot Days & Cool AC!

Full remodel that lives very large at this West Seattle Gem.

New roof/gutters, electric, windows, Ductless heating system w/ AC, new hot-water tank, kitchen w/ quartz countertops & new flooring.

Large custom full bath w/ Bluetooth fan system.

Open concept living/kitchen & storybook covered front porch & new private deck out back for extended living space. Lg 2 car detached garage/shop/storage as well as additional RV/Boat parking on this large lot on a quiet street. Future ADU/DADU?

Close to Lincoln Pk & Puget Sound, groceries & a short walk to Westwood Village & vibrant White Center w/ tons of restaurants, coffee & an eclectic mix of shops & culture. Transit nearby & easy commute DT.

Walk & bike friendly.

WHEN:

  • Saturday, July 9: Noon – 3 p.m.
  • Sunday, July 10: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 9644 24th Avenue SW, Seattle, WA 98106 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

  • List Price: $529,000
  • MLS Number: 1949250
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Year built: 1930
  • Approx. House SqFt: 600 s.f.
  • Approx. Lot SqFt: 8,160 s.f.

INCLUSIONS:

  • Dishwasher
  • Microwave

PHOTOS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U0vq2_0gZ76waH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GePwk_0gZ76waH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zKkt4_0gZ76waH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vz6mL_0gZ76waH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ptlx5_0gZ76waH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=354AXc_0gZ76waH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XFQBG_0gZ76waH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i91zS_0gZ76waH00

MAP:

EDITOR’S NOTE: Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. To learn more about how you can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Business
Seattle, WA
Real Estate
Seattle, WA
Business
Local
Washington Real Estate
City
Ballard, WA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Seattle#Berkshire Hathaway#Open House#Rv#Housing List#Northwest Real Estate#Mls#Sqft
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Waterland Blog

Waterland Blog

Des Moines, WA
395
Followers
913
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Des Moines, WA

 https://waterlandblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy