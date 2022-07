There’s no secret that Florida State has made Ft. Lauderdale - Stranahan wide receiver a primary target for the 2023 recruiting class. While Hykeem Williams is rated as the 7th best receiver in the 2023 class and one of the top overall player nationally, the exciting thing about him is his sheer athletic prowess and unlimited ceiling. He had 40 catches for 750 yards and 11 scores in 2021 for the Dragons, and he was an integral part of a state-run in basketball during his junior season.

