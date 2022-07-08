ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint Hills Regional Leadership Program prepares future leaders

 4 days ago

You can still apply for the Flint Hills Regional Leadership program....

Local students earn Kansas State Fair Grand Drive scholarships

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas State Fair Grand Drive Scholarship Program provides educational opportunities and recognition to youth livestock exhibitors who have demonstrated excellence, commitment, and integrity as ambassadors of the Kansas State Fair Junior Livestock Program. Up to ten $1,000 scholarships are awarded annually. This year's winners were...
KANSAS STATE
9-8-8 mental health lifeline launches Saturday in Kansas

WICHITA — Governor Laura Kelly ceremonially signed Senate Bill 19, bipartisan legislation that launches 9-8-8 as the official 24/7 three-digit dialing code for the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Beginning Saturday, July 16, Kansans and all Americans can call 9-8-8 during mental health and substance abuse emergencies. Governor Kelly joined Sedgwick County Commissioners, legislators, and local advocates for the celebration at the Sedgwick County Courthouse.
KANSAS STATE
Miss Kansas Outstanding Teen is epilepsy training advocate

HUTCHINSON— For Miss Kansas' Outstanding Teen 2022, Niomi Ndirangu, finding her voice while suffering from epilepsy growing up was a challenge. "I was diagnosed when I was five years old," Ndirangu said. "As I started growing up, and going to school and being out in my community and doing all the things, I felt that I didn't have the proper care that I needed. Especially in the classroom setting, I would have times where I would have a seizure in class and my teachers would say, oh, well, why are you not paying attention in class? They would notify my mother about it and she would say, did you know that she had seizures? My teachers said no, absolutely not, we had no idea. That, to me, is a huge problem. If you don't know what type of medical risks or what signs to look for when one of your students is having a seizure, that can be seriously life threatening."
KANSAS STATE
Burned out: Kansas faces its worst-ever teacher shortage

WICHITA, Kansas — First came the school year where a killer virus sent everybody home early. Then the maddening online year. Followed by the half-and-half year. Amid all that, teachers — or public schools writ large — became the enemy. Hostility boiled over about wearing masks, banning library books or teaching about history and race. And fears continued about gunmen storming classrooms.
KANSAS STATE
#Flint Hills
Kelly, Schmidt clash over $969M Kansas rainy day reserve fund

TOPEKA — The state of Kansas had sufficient cash flow for the first time in more than 20 years to avoid borrowing to cover day-to-day operating expenses while simultaneously building a reserve fund in the just-completed fiscal year with a balance of nearly $1 billion. The State Finance Council,...
Teen dies after struck by a boat at Table Rock Lake

TANEY COUNTY—A teenager died in a boating accident just after 4p.m. Sunday at Table Rock Lake. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Regency Tri-toon driven by Christopher M. Johnson, 62, O'Fallon, was southbound at 3-Breezy Point on Table Rock Lake. The vessel struck two teen swimmers then...
ACCIDENTS
Man sentenced to prison for bankruptcy fraud in Kansas

WICHITA, KAN. – A California man was sentenced three years in prison following a jury conviction in Sedgwick County on one count of mail fraud and one count of making a false representation in a bankruptcy proceeding, according to the United State's Attorney. According to court documents, in January...
Four kids removed from homes, 5 arrested on drug charges

On Wednesday, July 6th, Saint George Police Department served two search warrants simultaneously at 107 N Lincoln Street and 215 Kelly Lane, both in Saint George, Kansas. Saint George Police Department has been investigating an ongoing distribution of marijuana, prescription pills and possible fentanyl to teenagers in the Pottawatomie County area.
SAINT GEORGE, KS
