ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Echo Park’s Beloved Lotus Festival Happens This Weekend

By Secret Los Angeles
Secret LA
Secret LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=071Gvu_0gZ764Re00

On Saturday, July 9th and Sunday, July 10th Echo Park will be hosting a two-day celebration centered around the bloom of the stunning Lotus flowers of Echo Park Lake. This will be L.A.’s 41st Lotus Festival and you’ll get to enjoy a beer garden, food vendors, lanterns, races, free live entertainment and more.

Every July, a different country is showcased and this year the people and culture of India will be the focus. While there is some variation across cultures, these white blooms with blushes of pink symbolize purity, spirituality, fruitfulness, wealth and illumination.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HwOuz_0gZ764Re00
Credit: Channone Arif / Flickr

L.A.’s first-ever Lotus Festival took place in 1972 at Echo Park Lake to celebrate Asian and Pacific Islander cultures. It was chosen as a location due to the large Asian and Pacific Islander communities residing in the area. It also happens to be home to the largest lotus bed in the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MOY6J_0gZ764Re00
Credit: Channone Arif / Flickr

The Lotus Festival is one of the city’s most beloved and largest traditions. Its growing attendance proves that it’s a spectacular way of promoting awareness and understanding of the contributions made by the Asian and Pacific Islander communities of Los Angeles.

To kick things off, there’ll be an opening ceremony followed by a film screening and live shows highlighting the rich culture of India. There will also be dragon boat races, a host country pavilion, plus a gift bazaar to browse and you’ll also get to witness the launch of the glowing ‘light of dreams’ lantern over the shimmering waters.

Location: 571 Echo Park Lake, Los Angeles, 90026

Find out more information about the Lotus Festival here .

See more exciting things to do around the city here!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
signalscv.com

Concerts in the Park returns, draws thousands

In one of the biggest events in Santa Clarita since the pandemic, thousands of people attended this year’s first installment of Concerts in the Park on Saturday. The concert was held at Central Park’s southeastern field and featured the popular Journey tribute band DSB, who started the show at 7 p.m. on the dot. A sea of people laid out their lawn chairs and blankets on the field, with some showing up hours in advance to secure a spot.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
GOBankingRates

A Beachside Taco Spot Brings Authentic Fare to California’s South Bay

“Small Business Spotlight” nominee Tigres Fuego is a take-out taco and ceviche restaurant located in Redondo Beach, Calif., that prides itself on using high-quality ingredients and offering authentic, homemade fare. The restaurant is co-owned by brothers Jonathan and Jason Baran, as well as chefs Tyler Gugliotta and Jimmy Tapia. Here, we chat with co-owner Jonathan Baran about how Tigres Fuego came about, the importance of the atmosphere you create and what he loves most about running a business.
REDONDO BEACH, CA
welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Sunday in L.A. [7-10-2022]

You ready to put together a fun Sunday in the city?. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (July 10) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Hope you find something that tickles your fancy. Things To Do For...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Society
City
Lotus, CA
kcrw.com

Nourishing a community: How a family restaurant built a legacy in Echo Park

Natalia Molina is a professor of American studies and ethnicity at USC. Also a gifted storyteller, Molina has a knack for evoking Los Angeles — its families and its communities — as it once was. In her recent book, “A Place at the Nayarit – How a Mexican Restaurant Nourished a Community,” she paints a picture of The Nayarit, an Echo Park restaurant opened in 1951 by her grandmother Doña Natalia Barraza.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Santa Monica : 7 Best Places to visit in Santa Monica, CA

"Santa Monica is Los Angeles' top beach destination. It is a beautiful place with sunny weather and a large beach. The city attracts more than 7 million people each year due to its central location, just 15 miles from Los Angeles." Santa Monica is buzzing with excitement. It is fueled...
SANTA MONICA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer Garden#Asian Pacific#Echo Park#Flowers#Localevent#Local Life#Lotus Festival#Pacific Islander
NBC Los Angeles

Latina-Owned Candle Business Captures the Scents of Childhood

Who can forget the smell of a Saturday spent cleaning, as the sound of music blasted in the background: the smell that filled the air and made you get up knowing you would have to grab a broom and help out?. Or perhaps you recall the smell of hot chocolate...
DOWNEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
nomadlawyer.org

South Gate: Best 7 Places to visit in South Gate, CA

“South Gate is home to nearly 100,000 residents and is centrally located in the greater metropolitan region. It's an ideal launching point for exploring Los Angeles County and surrounding areas." South Gate residents have access to nine parks that cover approximately 170 acres. The Pacific Ocean coast is just ten...
SOUTH GATE, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Sierra Madre: Best Places to visit in Sierra Madre, CA

"Sierra Madre has a long history of being linked to the San Gabriel Mountains and Valley's old mountain resorts. The Sierra Madre Villa Hotel was a pioneer in summer resorts in the San Gabriel Valley. Also, the municipality operated and maintained "Lizzie's Trail", a landmark inn at Old Mount Wilson Trail."
SIERRA MADRE, CA
Eater

LA Legend Tail O’ the Pup Is Serving Hot Dogs Once Again

For a certain type of Angeleno, perhaps one with a deep personal history with the city (or just someone with a reverence for LA’s unique brand of nostalgia), there are few things quite like the Tail O’ the Pup stand. A 1946 legend left behind a generation ago, the stand is part of a casual street dining culture that is still pervasive in Los Angeles, even as the city continues to burst with big new openings and high-profile chefs. The stand has long represented, in its funky architectural way, the sunny disposition of many Angelenos, and, of course, the hot dogs have always been delicious.
LOS ANGELES, CA
discoverlosangeles.com

The Best Hot Dogs in Los Angeles

Restaurants Points of Interest Landmark Veg Friendly. Hot dogs are a summertime staple, from backyard barbecues to an afternoon at the ballpark. In LA, the "endless summer" weather means that locals and visitors alike can enjoy hot dogs all year long. From landmark stands to new school spots and veg-friendly options, read on for the best hot dogs in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
localemagazine.com

8 of the Best Breakfast Restaurants by the Coast in LA

Chow Down on Everything From Eggs Benny to Lemon Ricotta Pancakes!. What could be better than pancakes, breakfast burritos and coffee by the beach? Coastal Los Angeles is home to a wide array of breakfast spots, ranging from fancy hotel restaurants to hole-in-the-wall joints. Whether you’re craving a classic French omelet or nostalgic waffles and whipped cream, breakfast in LA promises great food and strong coffee—often with scenic views to boot. That being said, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite places to fill our bellies at breakfast when dining near the Westside and beyond. Best Breakfast Coastal LA.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Cory M. Arnold

Los Angeles County Parks & Recreation: Park on the Move is FREE program for kids 6 to 13 years old

Park on the Move is FREE program for kids 6 to 13 years old.Los Angeles County Parks & Recreation. Park on the Move is FREE program for kids 6 to 13 years old. It brings the power of play and physical fitness to schools located in LA County. Activities include a mobile skatepark, sports, arts and crafts, and board games. Learn more at https://t.co/iY0yoyWsQa.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Bill Pickett Rodeo Traveling Museum rolls into Inglewood

The Bill Pickett Rodeo Traveling Museum rolls into the city of Inglewood July 15 from noon to 6:00 p.m. The event will feature food trucks, line dancing, games, and activites for FREE. There will also be giveaways. The event is schedule to kick off election season as the event is...
Secret LA

Secret LA

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
475
Post
315K+
Views
ABOUT

Secret Los Angeles is your guide to things to do and places to go in L.A., from events and culture to the best restaurants, bars and attractions.

 https://secretlosangeles.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy