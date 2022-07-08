Echo Park’s Beloved Lotus Festival Happens This Weekend

On Saturday, July 9th and Sunday, July 10th Echo Park will be hosting a two-day celebration centered around the bloom of the stunning Lotus flowers of Echo Park Lake. This will be L.A.’s 41st Lotus Festival and you’ll get to enjoy a beer garden, food vendors, lanterns, races, free live entertainment and more.

Every July, a different country is showcased and this year the people and culture of India will be the focus. While there is some variation across cultures, these white blooms with blushes of pink symbolize purity, spirituality, fruitfulness, wealth and illumination.

L.A.’s first-ever Lotus Festival took place in 1972 at Echo Park Lake to celebrate Asian and Pacific Islander cultures. It was chosen as a location due to the large Asian and Pacific Islander communities residing in the area. It also happens to be home to the largest lotus bed in the country.

The Lotus Festival is one of the city’s most beloved and largest traditions. Its growing attendance proves that it’s a spectacular way of promoting awareness and understanding of the contributions made by the Asian and Pacific Islander communities of Los Angeles.

To kick things off, there’ll be an opening ceremony followed by a film screening and live shows highlighting the rich culture of India. There will also be dragon boat races, a host country pavilion, plus a gift bazaar to browse and you’ll also get to witness the launch of the glowing ‘light of dreams’ lantern over the shimmering waters.

Location: 571 Echo Park Lake, Los Angeles, 90026

Find out more information about the Lotus Festival here .