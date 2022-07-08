ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nike Is Having a 40% Off Sale on Top Running Shoes Today

By Christine Flammia
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
‘Tis the season for very good online shopping sales, and Nike is here with one of the best sales around. With the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and Amazon Prime Day 2022 right around the corner, the brand just dropped a bunch of running sneakers for up to 40% off in its markdowns section. Not only are the discounts significant — especially on those pricier sneakers — but some of the best running shoes have made an appearance.

Nike’s latest and greatest technology, like bouncy ZoomX foam in the footbed or Flyknit uppers, is all up in this sale. These innovations, both in how your foot hits the ground and how it sits in the shoe, are what make Nike running sneakers the best on the market. You can feel their effects no matter what kind of running you’re doing — marathons, slow jogs, running to the coffee shop, all of it. They’re easy on the joints and on the eyes.

For serious runners, there are a few sneakers on sale that marathoners swear by, like the Pegasus 38 and the Nike Air Zoom Alphafly. They have details in the midsoles that are sensitive to what you need as much at the beginning of a run as you do at the end, like softness and support that pushes you out rather than pulls you down. For more shorter runs or indoor runners, there’s nothing like the airy React FlyKnit, which is lightweight and breathable. It’s not quite as durable as the others but it’s great for sprints.

Of course, Nike’s running sneakers don’t require running; the brand itself recommends wearing its running sneakers for walking. That means power walking, Hot Person Walks, and all other walks one might engage in. This sale has all of the Nike sneakers for all of the runners. Refresh your Nike running shoes now before the deals run out. Here are a few of our favorites.

Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% Ekiden Shoes

Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% Flyknit Ekiden was made for intense, long-distance running. This sneaker combines Nike tech: The footbed has both ZoomX foam and two Zoom Air units. Together, they give you one of the most cushioned running shoes around that don’t weigh down your feet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nj8NE_0gZ75yNw00
Nike ZoomX Vaporfly Next% 2 Shoes

Racers, the Nike ZoomX Vaporfly Next% 2 is for you. Doesn’t matter who you’re racing — elite runners or other people on the run path who don’t actually know that you’re racing — the Vaporfly gives your stride the support it needs without getting in the way. The upper is lightweight, breathable and generally unnoticeable while in use.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KO8Jd_0gZ75yNw00
Nike Air Zoom Terra Kiger 7 Shoes

Nike Air Zoom Terra Kiger 7 is one of Nike’s standout shoes for trail running. It’s lightweight and breathable — great for always, but especially for more humid trail days — and it’s designed to keep you grounded while on the move outside. The grippy traction soles give your feet stability on slippery and uneven surfaces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wqoQ5_0gZ75yNw00
Nike React Infinity Flyknit 2 Shoes

Nike React Infinity Flyknit 2 is a great sneaker to have in rotation, regardless of your relationship with running. You don’t even need to have one. This lightweight, breathable, pretty sneaker is one of the best walking shoes around.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nXNvd_0gZ75yNw00
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 Shoes

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 has been the marathon training and racing shoe for a few seasons because of its wide base and support that holds up throughout the length of a long run. And if it can perform that well in an intense run, you know it’ll go above and beyond in how it performs when you’re walking in them, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2axwRb_0gZ75yNw00
Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT% Shoes

Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT% is designed for road running, and its midsole is supportive but gives you more of a light bounce in response to a foot strike. Nike used its runner data to design grips in the right places on the bottom, making sure you stay as grounded as you can while running as fast as possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=245w67_0gZ75yNw00
