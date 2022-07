In a location known for its high concentration of some of the world's most luxurious and iconic homes, it is a remarkable feat for any property to stand out among the others. But this unique property that just hit the market in The Hamptons for $13.75 million does just that. Located at 12 Gallatin Lane in the well-to-do East Hampton, New York, this sprawling oasis will make you forget you are in Long Island and transport you to your own little slice of the Caribbean. Well, until the summer traffic from wealthy vacationers from the city reminds you that you are still very much in New York.

22 HOURS AGO