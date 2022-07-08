ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJTV 12

Adams County supervisors consider dispensary zones

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ezEl6_0gZ75m2S00

NATCHEZ, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Adams County supervisors are considering creating medical marijuana dispensary zones.

The Natchez Democrat reported District 4 Supervisor Ricky Gray said the county should adopt zoning requirements outside the City of Natchez.

Lamar County adopts medical marijuana ordinance

Gray told the other supervisors he was on board with having dispensaries in the county, but he’s concerned whether the county will be able to benefit from them.

The newspaper reported District 3 Supervisor Angela Hutchins asked about setting up a special department in order to handle the business approval process.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 1

Related
Natchez Democrat

Last Week in Natchez: July 4 to July 11

Not a subscriber? Here is what you missed the week of July 4 to July 11, 2022. Visit natchezdemocrat.com/subscriptions/ for more information. Nominations for Best of the Miss-Lou have wrapped up but voting began July 11, 2022.
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Missing woman reported in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman was the area. Deputies said Kalli Francis Monceret was reported missing by her family on Wednesday, July 6. She has been described as five feet and eight inches tall with brown hair and hazel eyes.
PIKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Gas Tank Getaways: Grand Gulf Park

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – We’re in the middle of our summer series of Gas Tank Getaway stories. This time, we have a getaway that you can’t go to right now. They’ll open again, but it’s uncertain when. When they do, put Grand Gulf State Park on your getaway list. Grand Gulf State Park is […]
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Dispensary#Medical Marijuana#Natchez#Democrat#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Adams County man dies after falling from tree

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man died after falling from a tree in Adams County on Saturday, July 9. The Natchez Democrat reported the incident happened around 1:40 p.m. on Steamplant Road. The man was reportedly cutting the tree when he fell. Adams County Coroner James Lee said...
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

This Mississippi district attorney said she will not prosecute those who seek abortion. She is 1 of 2 in state, 90 in country who signed commitment

Sixth District Attorney Shameca Collins is one of two Mississippi prosecutors who have signed a statement saying they will not prosecute someone who seeks an abortion, performs and abortion or helps someone obtain an abortion. Mississippi Today reported Collins joins Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens in signing a joint...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Tractor-trailer driver injured in crash on Highway 49

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that injured a tractor-trailer driver. The crash happened just before 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12 on Highway 49 near Baldwin Road in Simpson County. Troopers said 29-year-old Malcolm Lollis, of Centreville, was traveling north when the 2020 Kenworth tractor-trailer left the […]
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
Natchez Democrat

Weekend storm causes widespread power loss, minor damage

NATCHEZ — The Miss Lou region endured some damage and thousands lost power during a thunderstorm that occurred overnight Saturday night and early Sunday. Tim Runnels, a spokesperson for Entergy, said at the peak of the storm 3,000 customers within a five-county area lost power. He added the worst of it was in Adams and Franklin counties.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
Natchez Democrat

THE GOLDEN YEAR: Sorority sister celebrates 50 years of service

NATCHEZ — Dozens in a sorority group adorned with bright red and white clothes recently filled the Magnolia Bluff’s Hotel ballroom to celebrate and honor one of their members. Dorothy Houze has been a dedicated member of the Natchez Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. for...
NATCHEZ, MS
vicksburgnews.com

McComb woman reported missing

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 40-year-old Kalli Francis Monceret. The family of Kalli Francis Monceret notified the Pike County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, July 6 in reference to a welfare concern. Kalli is White with brown hair and hazel...
MCCOMB, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Authorities searching for suspects in Natchez shooting

Natchez authorities are searching for the suspect(s) responsible for a shooting that happened on Tuesday, WLBT reports. According to Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry, officers responded to a call of “shots fired” in Maplewood Lane and Beechwood Lane area on Tuesday. Witnesses at the scene report shots were...
NATCHEZ, MS
listenupyall.com

Tuesday Shooting Investigation Continues

Police continue investigating a possible drive-by shooting in Natchez. Officers were called Tuesday night to the neighborhood behind Parkway Baptist Church near Maplewood and Beechwood Lanes and one 911 caller said her house had been hit by bullets. No injuries have been reported. Witnesses claim they saw someone in a silver or light-colored Nissan firing toward a group of four juveniles as they walked along Maplewood. Investigators continue working to identify everyone involved and say arrests are expected.
NATCHEZ, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Mississippi attorney charged with seven crimes, including murder

McComb attorney Robert Lenoir was arrested on a seven-count indictment on Wednesday. Lenoir has been indicted on the charges of murder, tampering with a witness, tampering with evidence, child endangerment, child abuse and two counts of possession of methamphetamine. Lenoir’s bond was set at $200,000 and he has since been...
MCCOMB, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

31K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy