Actor Kevin Bacon went on a little adventure recently after hearing that a 1986 poster for one of his films was on display somewhere in the New York City subway system. Bacon is known for starring in cult classic films like Footloose and Tremors, but the poster he was looking for was actually promoting the movie Quicksilver, in which he plays Jack Casey, a successful broker who loses it all only to find joy and purpose working for Quicksilver's bike delivery service.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO