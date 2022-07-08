ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is How Much Money You Need To Be 'Happy' In Ohio

By Logan DeLoye
 4 days ago
Though being "happy" is extremely relative to the individual, there is data out there that ties together how much money you need to make per year in Ohio to be financially comfortable. GOBankingRates compiled data based on the cost of living in each state in search of that happy amount. On a global scale, an individual needs to make an average of $95,000 annually to be "satisfied". For North America, that number is $105,000. Money cannot physically buy happiness, but it can help relieve stress and burden in certain situations. So, how much money do you need to make to live comfortably in Ohio?

According to GOBankingRates, the yearly income needed to be happy in Ohio is $95,865. This is well over the $60,000 to $75,000 range that the source details is needed for "emotional well-being". As pandemic unemployment rates decrease, this number becomes more obtainable for some Ohioans.

Here is what GoBankingRates had to say about Ohio salaries:

"At the height of the pandemic, 13.7% of the Buckeye State was unemployed. However, that number has rebounded to 4.1%, hopefully improving the lives of many Ohioans."

For more information regarding the salary needed to live comfortably in each state visit HERE.

