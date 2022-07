Ty Herndon has just released a new video for his new song, "Till You Get There." Will he lead the most popular music videos in country music this week?. The country singer is celebrating survivors in the new clip, and he's facing off against new videos from quite a few other artists. Dustin Lynch, Ryan Hurd, Jim Stanard, Maddie Larkin, Bailey Zimmerman, JoJo Mason and Tyler Halverson and Kylie Frey all have new videos in release that are looking for votes this week.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO