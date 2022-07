Rip and Walker’s relationship on “Yellowstone” has been a tense, rocky one. They start out with a very different idea of what trust is; for Rip, it’s doing what you’re told. For Walker, he thinks he’s just going to be doing ranch work. Right off the bat, there’s a misunderstanding of what Walker’s role on the ranch is going to be. That misunderstanding is a key part of the series; trust, and what it really means. The ranch’s trust in Walker evolves over time, and Walker’s trust in his fellow ranch hands ebbs and flows throughout the series.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO