Firefighters contain commercial fire near Hyde Park

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Firefighters extinguished a fire today at a vacant building near the Hyde Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles.

The fire was reported at 3:03 a.m. at a one-story commercial structure at 8124 S. Western Ave. where firefighters found the building well involved with fire, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

It took 87 firefighters 53 minutes to contain the flames and knock down the fire, Humphrey said.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.