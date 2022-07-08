ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firefighters contain commercial fire near Hyde Park

By City News Service
KNX 1070 News Radio
 4 days ago
Photo credit Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Firefighters extinguished a fire today at a vacant building near the Hyde Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles.

The fire was reported at 3:03 a.m. at a one-story commercial structure at 8124 S. Western Ave. where firefighters found the building well involved with fire, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

It took 87 firefighters 53 minutes to contain the flames and knock down the fire, Humphrey said.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

