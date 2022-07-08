ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granite City, IL

Granite City Steel union says they won't go down easy, plan to fight new buyer

 4 days ago
Photo credit Kevin Killeen/KMOX news

Last week, Granite City steel workers learned that their plant, currently owned by U.S. Steel, may change hands. Suncoke, another steel company, has plans to buy the plant and lay off 900 or so workers. Now, the union is trying to turn things around.

Steelworkers local 1899 President Dan Simmons said he's hopeful that some jobs can be saved.

"I'm hoping so, I'm optimistic. We've always been a facility that tries all the angles and goes down kicking and scratching and fighting," Simmons said. "We've kind of been known for that, and that's our plan. We're not gonna go down easy and laying down -- we're at least gonna go down with a fight."

Simmons said he's been in conversation with Illinois Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth as well as Governor J.B. Pritzker about their situation. He said they're all eager to help.

"Senator Durbin was one that mentioned at the end of our call that he would make sure that his people he's friends with in the White House would have their ear," he said. "And if there's anything that they can look into, that they would help us in any way they can as well."

Simmons also has meetings scheduled with the CEOs of U.S. Steel and Suncoke--to make an agrument for keeping the plant under U.S. Steel. and expanding production in Granite City. He said he thinks the union members have some power behind them.

"There's things they can do to encourage, especially when thse same companies who are making these announcements and decisions are also in line asking for handouts on the other side," he said. "That's what they call leverage."

Simmons' goal is to get U.S. Steel to keep the plant, add a pig iron production line, and actually expand jobs in Granite City.

